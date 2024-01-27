GOT A TIP?

  • January 27, 2024

Ban on firearms near polling location heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would make bringing a firearm to a polling location unlawful on a 5-2 party-line vote on Friday evening after a lengthy discussion. SB 5, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, was heavily amended in committee.   The bill prohibits a lawful firearm from being brought […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Ban on firearms near polling location heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would make bringing a firearm to a polling location unlawful on a 5-2 party-line vote on Friday evening after a lengthy discussion.

SB 5, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, was heavily amended in committee.  

The bill prohibits a lawful firearm from being brought within 100 feet of a polling location. Wirth said he brought the bill because of concerns around the safety of poll workers in recent elections.

Wirth brought amendments to the bill which cleaned up some language. The committee also amended the bill to allow a person to keep a lawful firearm in a vehicle and keep the gun in the vehicle in the parking lot when driving up to a polling location. Otherwise, Wirth said, a person who keeps a gun in their vehicle would have to park 100 feet from the polling location. Another amendment passed struck some language that created an exemption for guards hired to protect a polling location, which led to a discussion about whether that could violate federal law. 

Sen. Mark Moores, R-Rio Rancho, tried to amend the bill to exempt licensed conceal and carry gun holders with the provision that the gun owner kept the firearm concealed. 

Wirth said there is already a state statute that does not allow conceal and carry firearms on school premises which, since many polling locations are on school premises, the amendment would create conflicting language. Wirth said there was also a philosophical disagreement. 

Cervantes said he has a conceal and carry permit and that even with the provision that someone with that permit would have to keep the firearm concealed, there are ways to subtly reveal the gun. He also pointed out that it would put election officials into a position of having to confront a person with a firearm under a conceal and carry permit to better conceal the weapon.

That amendment failed by a 6-3 vote, along party lines.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, successfully amended the bill to say that a gun could not be brought within a 100 feet of a container for votes within 28 days of an election.  Baca said that eliminated a concern Republicans had about a lack of a time limit around gun restrictions around the containers placed outside polling locations for absentee and early voting.

The bill heads next to the Senate floor. 

The committee had an extended discussion when Cervantes said Wirth would have to create a committee substitute of SB 5, which would clean up the amended bill, before he brought it to the Senate chamber. 

But before the committee could decide on that, Cervantes said the committee would end after hearing SB 5 and reconvene early on Saturday morning. This led Moores protesting that the Democrats held up the committee by an hour and a half because of a lack of a quorum. 

After a discussion among members about the best way to proceed and a 10-minute recess, Cervantes said he would continue the committee that evening and hear more bills and hold the next committee on Monday morning.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee approved four potential constitutional amendments aimed at modernizing the legislature at its meeting Friday. The house…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
Legislation to require a 14-day waiting period for a firearm purchase advances

Legislation to require a 14-day waiting period for a firearm purchase advances

The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee passed legislation on Friday that would require a 14-day waiting period before the finalization of a firearm…
Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

The House Taxation and Revenue Committee discussed a bill on Friday that would provide tax credits for energy storage systems such as batteries. Because…
Legislature looks to address ramifications of Sackett decision

Legislature looks to address ramifications of Sackett decision

Legislation that would help protect waters in New Mexico after a U.S. Supreme Court hearing last year removed federal protections advanced on Thursday. Last…
Bill to aid cleanup efforts of abandoned dry cleaners advances

Bill to aid cleanup efforts of abandoned dry cleaners advances

Across New Mexico there are about 300 neglected or abandoned industrial sites including dry cleaners, former automobile paint shops and closed metal plating shops…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
House committee advances Paid Family and Medical Leave

House committee advances Paid Family and Medical Leave

The Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passed the House Health and Human Services Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday. The committee passed the…
Bill would provide menstrual products to those in prison

Bill would provide menstrual products to those in prison

A bill to appropriate $250,000 to provide menstrual products to incarcerated individuals in state prisons passed by a 4-2 vote along party lines in…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee approved four potential constitutional amendments aimed at modernizing the legislature at its meeting Friday. The house…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
Gun violence prevention bills head to House Judiciary after lengthy hearing

Gun violence prevention bills head to House Judiciary after lengthy hearing

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee passed three firearm-related bills along party-line votes after extensive debate on each of the pieces of legislation…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report