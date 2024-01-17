GOT A TIP?

  • January 17, 2024

Celebratory with a touch of seriousness: 2024 legislative session kicks off with crowds

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican If anyone was watching the opening day of New Mexico’s legislative session through loving eyes, it might have been Rosemari Cano. Literally.  The longtime Santa Fe resident sported heart-shaped prescription specs under a feathered red fascinator Tuesday as she and her boyfriend — the father of Alamogordo Republican […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Celebratory with a touch of seriousness: 2024 legislative session kicks off with crowds

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican

If anyone was watching the opening day of New Mexico’s legislative session through loving eyes, it might have been Rosemari Cano.

Literally. 

The longtime Santa Fe resident sported heart-shaped prescription specs under a feathered red fascinator Tuesday as she and her boyfriend — the father of Alamogordo Republican Rep. John Block — chatted on the House floor ahead of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State speech.

“I’m not really into politics, but I love the vibrations [on opening day],” said Cano, as a mariachi band played, and lawmakers chatted and milled around. “There’s controversy, and there’s … a different frequency here.”

Tuesday’s frequency was celebratory with notes of seriousness as legislators kicked off the monthlong session, and New Mexicans of all stripes flocked to watch them do it.

Cano wasn’t the only attendee dressed to impress.

Also spotted on the traditionally tony opening day were a gold brocade pantsuit, a floor-length white glittering gown, natty light-blue suits, all shapes and sizes of bolo ties and turquoise galore.

Lujan Grisham arrived to give her State of the State address in black patent leather boots with spiky stilettos, while Albuquerque Republican Sen. Mark Moores sported custom cowboy boots festooned with the seal of the New Mexico Senate.

Some wore their politics on their sleeves — or across their chests. Roughly 30 attendees filled a block of seats in the public gallery with “Moms Demand Action” emblazoned in white on red T-shirts. Dozens of young protesters were escorted from the House chamber during Lujan Grisham’s speech after shouting slogans in support of Palestinians and demanding action on climate change. They wore black T-shirts with phrases like “just transition now” and “defend the sacred.”

Some attendees at the Roundhouse on Tuesday said they wanted to get a sense of elected officials’ priorities and to start to lobby for their own.

Charles Riley, director of community development for the Pueblo of Acoma, said he wanted to hear the governor’s speech to see how the pueblo’s goals might fit in with Lujan Grisham’s. The pueblo has major infrastructure needs, including renovation of its aging water system on the heels of a devastating breakdown last spring. 

“I’m here to learn and here to focus on what needs to get done,” said Riley, who was joined by other pueblo officials.

Dr. Gabrielle Adams of Southwest Gastroenterology Associates, meanwhile, said she hoped to talk to lawmakers about supporting steps to boost New Mexico’s dismal physician shortage, potentially through measures like increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates and helping recruit medical practitioners.

Adams said the shortage has affected her practice — but also has affected her personally.

“I don’t have a primary care [doctor],” Adams said. “My last two have left. … Most people can’t access health care.” 

Opening day saw the Capitol buzzing with activity. Students from El Camino Real Academy on a school tour filled the west lobby, chattering, as their teachers tried to keep them from blocking the halls. Staffers rushed through the halls; members of the public poured in, and lawmakers greeted each other, some with family members in tow. 

Jennifer Chavez, who has been a custodian for the state Capitol for the past five years, said the chaos is part and parcel of this time of year.

“It’s always like this for the first day,” said Chavez, adding that for custodial staff, preparations for the session started ramping up back in December. 

The worst thing that can happen on opening day for the staff that keeps the aging Roundhouse running? A plumbing problem, according to Chavez. By midmorning Tuesday, that had already happened in one restroom.

“It never fails,” she said. “Every year it happens.” 

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Lujan talks public safety, economy and more during State of the State

Lujan talks public safety, economy and more during State of the State

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined her legislative priorities including public safety and the economy during her State of the State Address on Tuesday. Lujan…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Addressing public safety, education priorities for legislative leaders

Addressing public safety, education priorities for legislative leaders

Democratic and Republican House leaders discussed their priorities Tuesday, the opening day of this year’s legislative session. While the budget is the main topic…
Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

The governor announced that a manufacturer of air and water purification tools will open a facility in Bloomfield.  Calgon Carbon boasts that it is…
New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . This money…
Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Lisa LaRocque has a long list of projects she’d like to see happen in Las Cruces. Those include a solar array to power the…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

A new version of the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill would, if enacted, extend leave benefits to families of military service members, among…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Lujan talks public safety, economy and more during State of the State

Lujan talks public safety, economy and more during State of the State

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined her legislative priorities including public safety and the economy during her State of the State Address on Tuesday. Lujan…
Addressing public safety, education priorities for legislative leaders

Addressing public safety, education priorities for legislative leaders

Democratic and Republican House leaders discussed their priorities Tuesday, the opening day of this year’s legislative session. While the budget is the main topic…
Governor, lawmakers expected to hash out key differences in dueling state budgets

Governor, lawmakers expected to hash out key differences in dueling state budgets

By Daniel Chacon, The Santa Fe New Mexican From a numbers standpoint, separate spending plans put forth by the executive and legislative branches of…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report