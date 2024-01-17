Celebratory with a touch of seriousness: 2024 legislative session kicks off with crowds

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican If anyone was watching the opening day of New Mexico’s legislative session through loving eyes, it might have been Rosemari Cano. Literally. The longtime Santa Fe resident sported heart-shaped prescription specs under a feathered red fascinator Tuesday as she and her boyfriend — the father of Alamogordo Republican […]

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican

If anyone was watching the opening day of New Mexico’s legislative session through loving eyes, it might have been Rosemari Cano.

Literally.

The longtime Santa Fe resident sported heart-shaped prescription specs under a feathered red fascinator Tuesday as she and her boyfriend — the father of Alamogordo Republican Rep. John Block — chatted on the House floor ahead of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State speech.

“I’m not really into politics, but I love the vibrations [on opening day],” said Cano, as a mariachi band played, and lawmakers chatted and milled around. “There’s controversy, and there’s … a different frequency here.”

Tuesday’s frequency was celebratory with notes of seriousness as legislators kicked off the monthlong session, and New Mexicans of all stripes flocked to watch them do it.

Cano wasn’t the only attendee dressed to impress.

Also spotted on the traditionally tony opening day were a gold brocade pantsuit, a floor-length white glittering gown, natty light-blue suits, all shapes and sizes of bolo ties and turquoise galore.

Lujan Grisham arrived to give her State of the State address in black patent leather boots with spiky stilettos, while Albuquerque Republican Sen. Mark Moores sported custom cowboy boots festooned with the seal of the New Mexico Senate.

Some wore their politics on their sleeves — or across their chests. Roughly 30 attendees filled a block of seats in the public gallery with “Moms Demand Action” emblazoned in white on red T-shirts. Dozens of young protesters were escorted from the House chamber during Lujan Grisham’s speech after shouting slogans in support of Palestinians and demanding action on climate change. They wore black T-shirts with phrases like “just transition now” and “defend the sacred.”

Some attendees at the Roundhouse on Tuesday said they wanted to get a sense of elected officials’ priorities and to start to lobby for their own.

Charles Riley, director of community development for the Pueblo of Acoma, said he wanted to hear the governor’s speech to see how the pueblo’s goals might fit in with Lujan Grisham’s. The pueblo has major infrastructure needs, including renovation of its aging water system on the heels of a devastating breakdown last spring.

“I’m here to learn and here to focus on what needs to get done,” said Riley, who was joined by other pueblo officials.

Dr. Gabrielle Adams of Southwest Gastroenterology Associates, meanwhile, said she hoped to talk to lawmakers about supporting steps to boost New Mexico’s dismal physician shortage, potentially through measures like increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates and helping recruit medical practitioners.

Adams said the shortage has affected her practice — but also has affected her personally.

“I don’t have a primary care [doctor],” Adams said. “My last two have left. … Most people can’t access health care.”

Opening day saw the Capitol buzzing with activity. Students from El Camino Real Academy on a school tour filled the west lobby, chattering, as their teachers tried to keep them from blocking the halls. Staffers rushed through the halls; members of the public poured in, and lawmakers greeted each other, some with family members in tow.

Jennifer Chavez, who has been a custodian for the state Capitol for the past five years, said the chaos is part and parcel of this time of year.

“It’s always like this for the first day,” said Chavez, adding that for custodial staff, preparations for the session started ramping up back in December.

The worst thing that can happen on opening day for the staff that keeps the aging Roundhouse running? A plumbing problem, according to Chavez. By midmorning Tuesday, that had already happened in one restroom.

“It never fails,” she said. “Every year it happens.”