GOT A TIP?

  • February 20, 2020

Collective bargaining bill passes Senate

The full state Senate passed a bill in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that proponents say would better protect workers and provide more consistency to New Mexico’s collective bargaining laws. The bill’s supporters say it will update and modernize its Public Employees Bargaining Act, which they call one of the weakest in the U.S. The […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Collective bargaining bill passes Senate

The full state Senate passed a bill in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that proponents say would better protect workers and provide more consistency to New Mexico’s collective bargaining laws.

The bill’s supporters say it will update and modernize its Public Employees Bargaining Act, which they call one of the weakest in the U.S. The legislation provides a timeline for the Land of Enchantment to restructure and standardize its unusual system of 52 local labor boards, which proponents say currently leads to inconsistent labor policy.

Republican senators pushed the debate on House Bill 364 nearly three hours, picking apart the bill and aiming repeated complaints and criticisms at Sen. Mimi Stewart, who introduced it on the floor. The legislation eventually passed 24-17, largely along party lines, although one prominent Democrat voted against it.

“It’s time to look at [the law] and change it, be thoughtful about it, and that’s what we’re trying to offer tonight,” said Stewart, D-Albuquerque.

The bill now heads to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.

The legislation had a long and bizarre journey to the Senate floor. It was originally introduced as Senate Bill 110, which was tabled in the Judiciary Committee and then revived with revisions and sent to  Senate Finance.

Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton then introduced an identical bill in the House under the inconspicuous title “Public Peace, Health, Safety and Welfare.”

That’s the sign of a so-called “dummy bill,” basically a blank placeholder with a generic name so that content can be added belatedly. That content was indeed added, and House Bill 364 sailed through the House.

Republicans on the Senate floor were upset with how that process went down.

“I think this is very concerning,” said Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell. “The public should be aware of how this happened and the speed in which it did, and I don’t think it’s in the public’s best interest.”

Republicans also criticized the bill for trying to shut down labor boards.

Stewart said, “We’re only trying to do away with local boards that aren’t working, that aren’t functioning.”

The legislation would add a clause to labor laws protecting “concerted activities,” which can include circulating petitions asking for better hours and talking with colleagues about wages.

Stewart added the bill had been “very thoroughly vetted by cities, counties, superintendents of schools.

“Public employees — from teachers and truck drivers to sanitation workers and police officers — deserve the best possible process to negotiate fair wages and safe workplaces,” she said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

House agrees to changes, sends state budget to governor

House agrees to changes, sends state budget to governor

The House approved amendments the Senate made to the state budget and sent the $10.18 billion budget to the governor’s desk. HB 2 creates…
Tax omnibus goes to governor

Tax omnibus goes to governor

The House voted 39-27 to concur with Senate amendments made to the tax omnibus bill. HB 252 seeks to adjust tax brackets without raising…
Affirmative consent clears legislature

Affirmative consent clears legislature

A bill that requires affirmative consent policies and procedures at all publicly funded New Mexico post-secondary institutions of higher education passed the Senate and…
Clean fuel standards bill heads to Senate floor

Clean fuel standards bill heads to Senate floor

A bill that aims to lower the carbon intensity standards of transportation fuels will head to the Senate floor after passing the Senate Finance…
Proposal to use brackish water tabled in first committee

Proposal to use brackish water tabled in first committee

The Senate Conservation Committee tabled a scaled-down version of the governor’s proposed strategic water supply on an 8-1 vote Tuesday, with several members saying…
Senate sends Clean Transportation Fuel Standards to governor’s desk

Senate sends Clean Transportation Fuel Standards to governor’s desk

The Senate passed a controversial bill Tuesday night aimed at lowering the carbon intensity of transportation fuels, sending it to the governor’s desk on…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

The House approved a bill that would amend the election code to prohibit campaign materials that include deceptive media. HB 182 would add a…
House agrees to changes, sends state budget to governor

House agrees to changes, sends state budget to governor

The House approved amendments the Senate made to the state budget and sent the $10.18 billion budget to the governor’s desk. HB 2 creates…
Tax omnibus goes to governor

Tax omnibus goes to governor

The House voted 39-27 to concur with Senate amendments made to the tax omnibus bill. HB 252 seeks to adjust tax brackets without raising…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report