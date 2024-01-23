GOT A TIP?

  • January 23, 2024

Family Violence Protection Act revamp narrowly passes first committee after tough hearing

A bill that would make a number of changes to the  Family Violence Protection Act, rewrite existing law throughout the entire state law code and update and modernize the terminology passed the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee by a narrow, 5-4 vote. SB 12, sponsored by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Santa Fe, heads […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Family Violence Protection Act revamp narrowly passes first committee after tough hearing

A bill that would make a number of changes to the  Family Violence Protection Act, rewrite existing law throughout the entire state law code and update and modernize the terminology passed the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee by a narrow, 5-4 vote.

SB 12, sponsored by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Santa Fe, heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee next. But, whether the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear it as the bill is currently constructed was a question that more than one state senator brought up at the end of the debate over the 60-page bill. 

“This is a very important bill. But reflecting on my experience with [Senate] Judiciary, it won’t get heard or you will fix it or it won’t get there. Based on knowing that, you’re going to get it right in the next few days,” state Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque, said.

Committee chair Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, suggested  the committee not pass the bill but allow Sedillo Lopez to bring it back with amendments at the next committee hearing in two days.

But Sedillo Lopez asked the committee to pass the bill, despite the many reservations made by committee members, because she said that she thought a two-day delay in SHPAC would prevent it from being heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

If the bill is enacted, it would, among other things, rename the Family Violence Protection Act to Protection Against Abuse and Violence Act. It would also expand definitions of abuse to include kidnapping, false imprisonment, interference with communication and unauthorized distribution of sensitive images. It also would remove the terms “domestic abuse” and “mutual order of protection” definitions and add “credible threat” definitions. 

Several state senators called the bill a “heavy lift” and thanked Sedillo Lopez for working on it.

The bill, if enacted, would also add animal abuse into the Family Violence Protection Act for the first time. Currently, the harm of animals to threaten or intimidate a family member is not included in statute, Sedillo Lopez said.

It would also include the threat of disclosing a family member’s immigration status as an act of violence. Sedillo Lopez said this is “a very common way for citizens to intimidate noncitizen spouses.”

She said the phrase “credible threat” needs to be better defined, which the bill seeks to do. Sedillo Lopez said that in 2019 the state enacted an amendment to the Family Violence Protection Act but that it led to different legal interpretations. She said judges are interpreting the law differently as to whether law enforcement should remove a gun from the house when a family member is both a gun owner and engages in domestic violence. She said defining “credible threat” would clarify the law.

Another substantive change would be to allow minors who are 13 years old or older to request a protective order against a family member who is abusive. 

“This is particularly important if the parent is doing the abusing,” Sedillo Lopez said.

Another change to the law would be clarifying protocols for law enforcement if they believe one family member needs an order of protection. The bill would, if enacted, clarify that a criminal complaint does not need to be filed before an officer can petition for an order of protection.

This clause led to a lengthy debate over language in the bill. State Sen. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, and Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, both argued that the clause, in the way Sedillo Lopez wrote it, could “lock” a law enforcement officer into petitioning the court for an order of protection. 

Sedillo Lopez said that there were members of law enforcement who sat on the two-year task force that helped draft the bill. She said that the language is written the way it is because of cases where an investigating officer decides after the initial investigation that an order of protection is needed.

“It’s a matter of timing. It’s really important officers should understand not to surprise the protective party. The protective party needs to understand what’s going on or what may happen so they can take action to protect themselves,” Sedillo Lopez said. 

The bill also seeks to allow a judge to hold a hearing within 72 hours after the protective order request to determine “what’s going on,” Sedillo Lopez said. She said that in some cases, the victim doesn’t sufficiently allege facts when filling out the order. Often, that happens because the victim is not represented by counsel and they are afraid but it can lead to the judge denying the order of protection. 

If enacted, the bill would also prevent the court from ordering the victim to seek counseling or treatment. Sedillo Lopez said that is no longer considered a best practice because the victim should seek treatment or counseling when the individual is ready for it. The priority should be the victim’s safety, she said.

The bill would also provide language services for victims who need language assistance.

Sedillo Lopez brought an amendment at the start of the bill discussion. It centered around the language around animals in the bill. She wanted to insert a definition of animals to mean both wild and domesticated but not to mean a human being. She said the definition was important so that the term “animals” wouldn’t be interpreted by a judge as a household dog or cat.

Sedillo Lopez said an example of why this is important is that a couple could be hunting for game and the family member with a gun could shoot a wild animal near the victim as a threat or the individual with a gun could shoot at wild birds in the yard in order to intimidate the victim.

But defining that the word “animal” didn’t include the term “human being” led to a lengthy debate and whether the definition was necessary at all. There was also some confusion about another clause within the bill that referred to the custody of a household pet under an order of protection. Some state senators said defining the term “animal” the way Sedillo Lopez defined it was in contradiction to the other clause regarding the custody of pets. Maestas argued that the phrase “in any setting” should be added for clarification to the definition.

The amendment failed by a vote of 3-5.

Some Republicans expressed concern that the bill made it easier for a household member to allege abuse when it had not occurred as well as a fear that Sedillo Lopez had removed the term “self defense” out of the legal code.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Opposition forms against strategic water supply proposal

Opposition forms against strategic water supply proposal

Opponents of a proposed strategic water supply that would use treated brackish and produced water for certain industrial processes released a report on Monday…
Family Violence Protection Act revamp narrowly passes first committee after tough hearing

Family Violence Protection Act revamp narrowly passes first committee after tough hearing

A bill that would make a number of changes to the  Family Violence Protection Act, rewrite existing law throughout the entire state law code…
Firefighter recruitment fund passes first committee

Firefighter recruitment fund passes first committee

New Mexico’s fire departments, professional and volunteer, are having a problem finding firefighters. The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee approved a bill…
Opposition forms against strategic water supply proposal

Opposition forms against strategic water supply proposal

Opponents of a proposed strategic water supply that would use treated brackish and produced water for certain industrial processes released a report on Monday…
Clean fuel standards bill clears first hurdle

Clean fuel standards bill clears first hurdle

Legislation that would enact new standards for gasoline and vehicle fuel in New Mexico cleared its first committee on Saturday. The Clean Transportation Fuel…
Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Despite the fact that the legislature has not yet approved funding for a strategic water supply, the New Mexico Environment Department already issued a…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Bill to maintain Health Care Affordability Fund distribution passes first House committee

Bill to maintain Health Care Affordability Fund distribution passes first House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously passed a bill that would make sure the 55 percent of a health insurance premium surtax …
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

A new version of the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill would, if enacted, extend leave benefits to families of military service members, among…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

The daughter of New Mexico’s longest serving U.S. Senator entered the race for the Republican nomination to likely face an incumbent Democrat. Nella Domenici…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
Opposition forms against strategic water supply proposal

Opposition forms against strategic water supply proposal

Opponents of a proposed strategic water supply that would use treated brackish and produced water for certain industrial processes released a report on Monday…
Family Violence Protection Act revamp narrowly passes first committee after tough hearing

Family Violence Protection Act revamp narrowly passes first committee after tough hearing

A bill that would make a number of changes to the  Family Violence Protection Act, rewrite existing law throughout the entire state law code…
Politics Newsletter: Session kicks into gear

Politics Newsletter: Session kicks into gear

Hello fellow political junkies! This week is the 2024 legislative session’s first full week.  What will be discussed in more than one committee this…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report