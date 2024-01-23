‘Grow your own’ equitable healthcare workforce bill passes House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill that could distribute more than $1.1 million to a community-to-careers program for health care professionals operated by the University of New Mexico. HB 35, sponsored by state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, distributes $1.178 million to the University of New Mexico Health Science Center’s Office for […]

HB 35, sponsored by state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, distributes $1.178 million to the University of New Mexico Health Science Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The UNM office operates several programs which encourage youth within the state to prepare for a medical career.

The bill passed the committee on a 9-1 vote.

Dr. Valerie Romero-Leggott, vice chancellor of diversity in the UNM Health Science Center’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, told the committee that the 12 programs already have a more than 20-year track record and that the program works in the community and with the community. She said the programs have served 650 students a year since 2011. She called it a K-20 program because some programs are designed for children and some are for college and pre-med students. She said after training, many students return to their home communities to provide medical services.

In response to a question from state Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, Romero-Leggott defined the term “diversity,” and addressed whether white males would be excluded.

“It can be racial, ethnic, rural, first generation, otherly abled. Many things include diversity. We want people to represent the populations they serve. They come with those understandings and perspectives,” Romero-Leggott said, adding that socioeconomically disadvantaged also qualify, regardless of race or gender.

Lord voted against the bill.

The bill heads next to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.