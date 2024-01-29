GOT A TIP?

  • January 29, 2024

Lawmakers hope to expand historic women markers program

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican Call them monuments to both the forgotten and famous women in New Mexico history.  The markers — about 100 in all, set up along the state’s roadways — pay tribute to women who contributed to the history and fabric of New Mexico through leadership, the arts, politics, […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Lawmakers hope to expand historic women markers program

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Call them monuments to both the forgotten and famous women in New Mexico history. 

The markers — about 100 in all, set up along the state’s roadways — pay tribute to women who contributed to the history and fabric of New Mexico through leadership, the arts, politics, bravery, celebrity and sacrifice. 

Two New Mexico lawmakers are looking for funding to help the New Mexico Historic Women Marker program continue. House Bill 82, which already cleared its first committee earlier this week, would provide a one-time appropriation of $550,000 to expand the program, which started nearly 20 years ago. 

The bill’s sponsors, Reps. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena and Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, say it’s imperative to support and draw attention to the legacies of the many women who made a difference in some way in the state.

With women currently making up at least half of the population of New Mexico, based on U.S. Census data, Herndon said in an interview “it’s important to spotlight their contributions.”

Just by introducing HB 82 during this year’s 30-day legislative session, Herndon said she and Armstrong hope “it ensures people around the state know about the amazing things these women did.”

Sure, there are some well-known women included in the program — Georgia O’Keeffe, Mabel Dodge Luhan, the Sisters of Loretto and the Harvey Girls, among others. 

There are also some whose names have faded from the pages of history over time.

Take Sarah “Sally” Rooke, the town switchboard operator who stuck by her phone line to warn others of a wall of water descending upon the small Union County village of Folsom one August night in 1908. Her body, swept away by the flood as she made one last call, was found miles away.

Then there’s the late Doña Dolores “Lola” Chávez de Armijo a former state librarian who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in 1912 when the governor said she was unqualified to hold office as a woman. The state Supreme Court ruled in her favor, opening the way for women to hold appointed office in New Mexico. 

And Little Sister Lozen was a warrior and sister of the Warm Springs Apache chief Victorio, a woman who excelled in shooting, roping, riding and stealing horses. A medicine woman and healer, she died a prisoner at Mount Vernon Barracks in Alabama.

“What’s wonderful about the markers is they represent all types of individuals,” said Karen Abraham, who serves on the steering committee for the New Mexico branch of the International Women’s Forum, which administers the marker project.

“Some are names you will recognize from the marker and some are no-names who changed culture or saved lives or were the first in line in their field,” she said.

The program, which is overseen by the state Department of Cultural Affairs and the governor-appointed Cultural Properties Review Committee, got its start when Santa Fe real estate agent Patricia French and some like-minded women decided they wanted to highlight the role of women in the state. French pitched the historic markers idea, according to an El Palacio magazine article. 

They and others petitioned the late Gov. Bill Richardson for funding to get the marker program going in 2006. The state Department of Transportation became the fiscal agent and was responsible for setting up the markers around the state starting in 2007. One requirement of the program is the women being honored must be deceased. 

Santa Fe is home to a number of these markers. One honoring aviatrix Katherine Stinson Otero, known as the “Flying Schoolgirl,” stands near the the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Another stands on the west side of the state Capitol, honoring the late Legislative Council Service pioneers Inez Bushner Gill and Maralyn Budke.

The La Bajada rest stop off of Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe sports five of the markers — a veritable roadside feast for the eyes of any historian wanting a brief introduction to the likes of Maria Gertrudis Barceló (aka Doña Tules), the first Sisters of Charity, Mary Cabot Wheelwright of the Wheelwright Museum of American Indian fame and others.

If HB 82 comes out of the session as a success story — it’s possible the funding requested in the bill could be slipped into the state’s operating budget — some of it could go toward spotlighting the markers more, said Lisa Nordstrum, a Santa Fe Preparatory School history teacher who has built a curriculum around historic New Mexican women that was inspired by the marker program. She’s helping to work on a similar curriculum for the state’s public school system. 

“I do think the majority of people drive by or walk by without noticing these markers and that’s something we’re looking at  — increasing the profile based on the program website,” she said. 

Calling herself “someone who does a U-turn to see a historical marker,” she said she hopes the program inspires people to conduct more research on their own about these women’s lives. 

Meanwhile, there are a few more markers going up this year, said historian Matt Saionz of the DCA’s New Mexico Historic Preservation Division. Some will be put up along the Santa Fe River. Another, honoring yet another unsung heroine of our state, will go up somewhere on the state Capitol grounds after this year’s 30-day legislative session comes to an end, he said in an interview.

The one going on the Capitol grounds will honor Soledad Chávez Chacón, who was elected Secretary of State in 1922, becoming the first Hispanic woman to hold statewide office not just in New Mexico but the entire country. 

Saionz said her marker is representative of the entire project, which showcases “not only the contributions of well-known women but also significant women in New Mexico’s history who are otherwise completely forgotten or unknown to our own residents or visiting passersby.

“I believe the program has been and will continue to be crucial in building a more complete and richer history of our state.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Legislators mull an end run around the governor: Constitutional amendments

Legislators mull an end run around the governor: Constitutional amendments

By Daniel J. Chacón and Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican For Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, it’s now or never. This year’s 30-day…
Politics Newsletter: What we’re covering

Politics Newsletter: What we’re covering

Hello fellow political junkies! Last week was the first full week of the 2024 legislative session and with it came committee meetings, floor sessions and…
Lawmakers hope to expand historic women markers program

Lawmakers hope to expand historic women markers program

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican Call them monuments to both the forgotten and famous women in New Mexico history.  The markers…
School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

A bill that seeks to make it easier for schools to access solar energy passed the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Saturday…
Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

The House Taxation and Revenue Committee discussed a bill on Friday that would provide tax credits for energy storage systems such as batteries. Because…
Legislature looks to address ramifications of Sackett decision

Legislature looks to address ramifications of Sackett decision

Legislation that would help protect waters in New Mexico after a U.S. Supreme Court hearing last year removed federal protections advanced on Thursday. Last…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
House committee advances Paid Family and Medical Leave

House committee advances Paid Family and Medical Leave

The Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passed the House Health and Human Services Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday. The committee passed the…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Legislators mull an end run around the governor: Constitutional amendments

Legislators mull an end run around the governor: Constitutional amendments

By Daniel J. Chacón and Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican For Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, it’s now or never. This year’s 30-day…
Politics Newsletter: What we’re covering

Politics Newsletter: What we’re covering

Hello fellow political junkies! Last week was the first full week of the 2024 legislative session and with it came committee meetings, floor sessions and…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report