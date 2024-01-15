GOT A TIP?

  • January 15, 2024

Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

By Robert Nott and Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican In a state dominated by concerns about education, crime and poverty, there is another consistent challenge that has been rapidly climbing its way to the top tier of worries: Housing — particularly affordable housing.  A study commissioned in 2022 by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority said there is a […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

By Robert Nott and Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican

In a state dominated by concerns about education, crime and poverty, there is another consistent challenge that has been rapidly climbing its way to the top tier of worries:

Housing — particularly affordable housing. 

A study commissioned in 2022 by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority said there is a shortage of 32,000 affordable units for low-income households in New Mexico. The study says the lack of affordable housing not only hinders household self-sufficiency and economic growth but also impedes economic development.

Housing prices and rental rates have been increasing quickly over the past few years. Median home prices in the Santa Fe area alone still hover around the half-million-dollar mark while the average hourly wage for the Santa Fe metropolitan area is about $25, according to spring 2022 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Data. 

Two leading state senators want to do something about that during this year’s 30-day legislative session, scheduled to start at noon Tuesday.

One wants the state to create a new housing office to come up with a strategic plan for solving the issue. The other wants the Legislature to approve $500 million to the state’s housing trust fund.

Both agree affordable housing is a key to ensuring public safety, supporting economic development and attracting workers to New Mexico.

“It affects our workforce,” said Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, who introduced the legislation to appropriate $500 million to the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, which is under the Mortgage Finance Authority. The fund is designed to help finance affordable housing initiatives through low-interest rate loans, mortgage assistance and construction loans to companies wanting to build affordable housing in New Mexico communities.

“The impact [of lack of affordable housing] goes so far — domestic violence, mental health, the health of families, the unhoused,” Rodriguez said in an interview. “Look at families who may be dealing with depression, financial challenges, social ills — not having a house has got to negatively impact these families.”

Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, who introduced legislation to create the state Office of Housing, echoed that thought. The possibility of owning a home is part of the American Dream, he said, and not having a shot at that goes far beyond missing out on that dream. 

“We have to solve our housing crisis because it lends itself to so many other issues and problems,” he said. 

The proposed department would, among other measures, work to provide affordable workforce housing and hire a director (not a Cabinet secretary) who would develop a housing action plan for the state by July 1, and then provide subsequent plans once a year. The estimated startup cost to get the department going is $1 million, Padilla said in an interview. Padilla said he has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s support on the initiative.

Housing advocates are praising both bills in an environment in which housing makes all the difference when it comes to both safety and economic development. After all, they ask, how can you live and work in a community if you cannot find or afford housing?

Nicole Martinez, executive director of the nonprofit Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, which oversees a city-approved encampment for the unhoused near Las Cruces, said there is often not enough incentive for builders to come in and “build something that will help the community.”

But those developers can use “gap” money from the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund to make up whatever budgeting shortages they face in an effort to build rental units, she said. Rodriguez’s $500 million proposal can help fill in that gap bucket, she said.

She said Rodriguez’s bill is particularly important as Martinez sees more out-of-state entities which may be creating additional barriers — administrative and holding fees for renters — to affordable housing.

Meanwhile, Daniel Werwath, a housing developer and advocate for affordable housing development, said in an interview Padilla’s proposed housing office would help small developers do what can only be done now by larger, out-of-state developers. 

Werwath said he and other housing advocates helped shape Padilla’s bill with the hope the office, if it becomes a reality, will “study, evaluate and coordinate housing across jurisdictions statewide, including housing investment, development, infrastructure, revitalization, equity, stability, quality and standards.”

He said the original proposal came together in Lujan Grisham’s Housing Investment Council, to which he was appointed last year and which also includes Padilla.

“The big goal was to come up with some key solutions that are going to address not just affordability but housing availability in general,” Werwath said.

He said one “big deterrent” hindering much-needed development — especially for smaller operators — is the upfront cost of building infrastructure including roads, bridges and streetlights for housing developments. Loans for such projects tend to be risky, he said, and the assets are usually turned over to the city or county over time.

An Office of Housing could help coordinate housing infrastructure projects around the state, he said, and steer more funds where needed. 

These will likely not be the only housing proposal pitched during the session. Already Lujan Grisham’s proposed budget includes putting $250 million in nonrecurring money into the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund.

And Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Rancho de Taos, has introduced a bill to appropriate $500,000 to help the New Mexico Mortgage Authority support the state’s Affordable Housing Act.

Martinez said it’s past time to do something about the problem.

“Housing has been neglected for a long time, and not just in New Mexico,” she said. “I think the housing issues in the state have risen to the forefront.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

By Robert Nott and Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican In a state dominated by concerns about education, crime and poverty, there is another consistent challenge that…
Early childhood department requests $800 million from state budget

Early childhood department requests $800 million from state budget

The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department is requesting $800 million for Fiscal Year 2025 from the state budget. The department made…
Bill to address a sexual assault seeks to put safeguards in place for NM universities

Bill to address a sexual assault seeks to put safeguards in place for NM universities

Legislators will introduce a bill to establish state-wide policies around sexual assault across state-funded college campuses in New Mexico. The William Benjamin College Sexual…
New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . This money…
Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Lisa LaRocque has a long list of projects she’d like to see happen in Las Cruces. Those include a solar array to power the…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs is asking the legislature for a $4 million appropriation in recurring money from the general fund this…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

By Robert Nott and Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican In a state dominated by concerns about education, crime and poverty, there is another consistent challenge that…
Bill to address a sexual assault seeks to put safeguards in place for NM universities

Bill to address a sexual assault seeks to put safeguards in place for NM universities

Legislators will introduce a bill to establish state-wide policies around sexual assault across state-funded college campuses in New Mexico. The William Benjamin College Sexual…
Budget, guns expected to dominate discussions during 30-day session

Budget, guns expected to dominate discussions during 30-day session

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexico’s capital city will be buzzing with political activity for the next four weeks…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report