GOT A TIP?

  • December 14, 2023

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can stand or if they violate a law enacted in 2023 that prohibits a patchwork of varying abortion rights within the state. After hearing oral arguments in the case, State of New […]

  • Susan Dunlap
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can stand or if they violate a law enacted in 2023 that prohibits a patchwork of varying abortion rights within the state.

After hearing oral arguments in the case, State of New Mexico v. Board of County Commissioners for Lea County et al, on Wednesday morning, the five New Mexico Supreme Court justices took the case under advisement and will make a ruling at a future date.

Six jurisdictions – Hobbs, Eunice, Clovis, Edgewood municipalities and Lea and Roosevelt counties – have passed anti-abortion ordinances over the last 13 months. Otero County and Alamogordo passed anti-abortion resolutions in the summer of 2022, but resolutions do not carry enforcement capability. The Edgewood ordinance was the last of the six to pass its town council and it differs in that it leaves the enforcement to local residents, similar to the Texas six-week abortion ban passed in 2021. The Edgewood ordinance was not named in the suit.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed suit against the jurisdictions soon after he took office last winter, arguing that the ordinances violated state statute. When the 2023 New Mexico legislature passed HB 7, a bill that sought to, among other things, bar local governments from abortion restrictions. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it a few days later and Torrez asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to consider the ordinances in light of the new law.

But Torrez asked the court to go further than decide if the ordinances violate already existing state law and HB 7 and make a broader opinion, based on the state’s Equal Rights Amendment, about individuals in New Mexico having the right to an abortion under the state’s constitution. 

“By taking up the constitutional dimension in this state, you will afford women in this state a greater level of constitutional protections under our own constitution. A bulwark against the encroachment on their privacy rights and on their treatment by exploring the constitutional dimensions. If you don’t do this at this moment and you certainly could wait for the parade of horribles. I would submit this is not going to stop. The question is going to come back before the court,” Torrez said in his closing arguments.

Justice Michael Vigil said the case was “not about the constitutional right to abortion” and he considered the briefing on that question to be “less than persuasive.”

Torrez likened the smaller jurisdictions’ anti-abortion ordinances to a situation wherein certain jurisdictions within New Mexico might not want cannabis to be legal, despite the fact that it is legal by state law. 

Rebekah Gallegos, an attorney who argued the state’s position on behalf of several reproductive rights organizations, also spoke to the justices. Gallegos said the anti-abortion ordinances are “not about the Comstock Act.”

The local anti-abortion ordinances argue that businesses within their jurisdictions must comply with the Comstock Act. 

“The question we’re talking about the whole time: do local authorities have the ability to regulate care and the answer is no,” Gallegos said.

The U.S. Congress passed the Comstock Act 150 years ago under President Ulysses S. Grant. The Comstock Act, named for a postal inspector in the American Reconstruction era, bans pornography and drugs that used to be called “abortifacients” and which were sent through the U.S. mail. But the law was written before the federal government, under President Theodore Roosevelt, created the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to regulate and approve drugs in the early 1900s.

A University of New Mexico law professor spoke with NM Political Report earlier this year about the Comstock Act and he said that the legal gray area lies in the fact that when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965, the high court did not explicitly overturn the Comstock Act but rendered it moot when it ruled that states could no longer ban married couples from obtaining and using contraception.

Related: Professor questions merits of lawsuit seeking to weaken abortion rights law

Anti-abortion activists have been trying to revive the law, arguing that when the court overturned Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision last year, that that action made the Comstock Act the law of the land again.

Valerie Chacon, an attorney for the city of Hobbs, argued that Hobbs was not trying to regulate abortion but that it had passed an ordinance regulating businesses. 

“We have the inherent right to govern business and that is all we are trying to do. We’re not trying to ban abortion,” she said.

But Justice David Thomson asked Chacon if Hobbs is regulating medical treatment through business licensing for men. 

Chacon said “no.”

“That’s all I have,” Thomson said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha, the Mexican wolf that has twice left the federally-designated experimental population area and ventured into northern New Mexico, has been captured once again.…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report