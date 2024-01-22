GOT A TIP?

  January 22, 2024

Politics Newsletter: Session kicks into gear

Hello fellow political junkies! This week is the 2024 legislative session’s first full week.  What will be discussed in more than one committee this week? What will be heard on the house or senate floor?  We don’t know. What we do know is where to find the tentative schedules for legislative committees which can be found […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Politics Newsletter: Session kicks into gear

Hello fellow political junkies!

This week is the 2024 legislative session’s first full week. 

What will be discussed in more than one committee this week? What will be heard on the house or senate floor? 

We don’t know.

What we do know is where to find the tentative schedules for legislative committees which can be found on nmlegis.gov.

The “What’s Happening” tab lists current floor schedules and some of the committee meetings.

Not all of the committee meetings and agendas are listed there; however, they can be viewed under the “Committees” tab.

Clean fuel standards bill clears first hurdle

Legislation that would enact new standards for gasoline and vehicle fuel in New Mexico cleared its first committee on Saturday.

The Clean Transportation Fuel Standards, HB 41, passed  the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on a 7-4 party-line vote. It now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill would require the Environmental Improvement Board to adopt standards that would reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by 20 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and 30 percent by 2040.

Read the rest of Hannah Grover’s story here

Environment Department pushing forward with strategic water supply

Despite the fact that the legislature has not yet approved funding for a strategic water supply, the New Mexico Environment Department already issued a request for information related to this proposal.

The request for information is the first step toward developing this strategic water supply.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her plan to develop a strategic water supply late last year. Under her proposal, companies would clean up produced or brackish water to be used in certain settings, such as industrial processes or hydrogen energy production.

Read the rest of Hannah Grover’s story here

Our politics newsletter will run three times a week during the session, twice ONLY via email. Sign up here for all the legislative news in your inbox for free!

The general schedules for committee meetings during the session is as follows:

Agendas and meeting days can change due to the whim of the chairperson. Agendas can be updated throughout the day so it is best to check to see if the desired agenda item will be discussed or if a meeting is happening that day.

-Nicole Maxwell

Feed Bill becomes law

The governor signed the first bill of the session into law. That’s right, the always-exciting Feed Bill, which funds the legislative session itself including paying staff, passed both the House and Senate quickly and the governor signed it into law on Friday.

You can see it at HB 1.

In all, the feed bill appropriates just over $7 million for expenses related to the session.

The next bill to be signed into law will likely not come for another couple of weeks.

-Matthew Reichbach

Meanwhile on the Hill

Both the U.S. House and Senate approved a budget deal to prevent a government shutdown, at least through March. The bill was signed by President Joe Biden Friday.

The short-term budget extension is the third stopgap funding bill in four months according to The Washington Post.

These were in October and November. One of my stories on the stopgap measures can be found here.

-Nicole Maxwell

Local and county meeting schedules

-Nicole Maxwell

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here

Have a tip? I can be contacted by email at [email protected]

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

