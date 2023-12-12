GOT A TIP?

  • December 12, 2023

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is over the already record-breaking revenue, and budget spending, from the previous legislative session. The post-pandemic economic recovery in New Mexico is slowing down due to expired tax credits, oil price fluctuations […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is over the already record-breaking revenue, and budget spending, from the previous legislative session.

The post-pandemic economic recovery in New Mexico is slowing down due to expired tax credits, oil price fluctuations and employment needs slowing down.

However, extra revenues are coming from recurring funds such as corporate and personal income taxes as well as gross receipts taxes.

On Monday, state economists presented the December General Fund Consensus Revenue Estimate to the Interim Legislative Finance Committee.

Estimated recurring revenues for Fiscal Year 2024 are $12.768 billion, an increase of  $156.9 million from the August estimate. FY 25 recurring revenues are estimated at $13.048 billion, which is down from the August estimate by $3.2 million.

The increase in projected revenue, or new money, is estimated to be $3.479 billion or a 36.4 percent growth from the FY 24 recurring budget, the report states.

Related: Legislative Finance Committee releases projected revenue estimate for FY24 

“I’ll just start by saying there hasn’t been a lot of change in the baseline forecast from Moody’s (Analytics), S & P Global or BBER (University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research) since the August forecasts that you last received. There are minor ups and downs and some changes in oil and natural gas markets. But overall, the broad forecast for the US and global economies is not too different,” Taxation and Revenue Department Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said.

Slower growth following post-pandemic boom

Although the total economic forecast is improving with slowing inflation and rising interest rates, economic growth is slowing, the report states.

“We’re seeing that slowdown because of the implementation of tax cuts or of reductions in tax revenues,” LFC Chief Economist Ismael Torres said. “Lower inflation is certainly taking a toll or playing a part in lower revenue collections. Employment markets are weakening after three years of strong employment demand. Consumer savings are finally depleting after the build up during the pandemic. Oil prices have weakened and oil production has slowed tremendously from its really remarkable growth over the last several years. And all of that is contributing to the slowdown in revenues.”

Related:Getting off the oil and gas roller coaster: State economists estimate another year of record revenue

The U.S. labor market is expected to have positive but moderate growth while gross domestic product, although positive, is expected to weaken in 2024 and 2025, Schardin Clarke said.

Unemployment is expected to peak at 4.7 percent in 2024. The current unemployment rate is 3.7 percent nationally and 3.6 percent in New Mexico.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

The Dec. 4 politics newsletter includes Legislative Finance Committe revenue tracking report, countdown to the legislative session and Meanwhile on the Hill.
PNM customers may see a small rate decrease 

PNM customers may see a small rate decrease 

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiners recommended that the regulators approve a rate decrease for the Public Service Company of New Mexico customers…
New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

Panel topics discussed were legislative successes and failures, the Energy Transition Act, Gaming Commission reform, the state budget and its reliance on oil and…
Senators call removal of RECA from NDAA as ‘major betrayal’ and ‘injustice’

Senators call removal of RECA from NDAA as ‘major betrayal’ and ‘injustice’

The National Defense Authorization Act conference report leaves out a key provision that would have provided assistance to New Mexico “downwinders” who have become…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Health officials from hospitals throughout the state encouraged New Mexicans to get vaccinated against three respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. After the U.S. Food and…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
NMDOH launches unified hotline to answer health questions

NMDOH launches unified hotline to answer health questions

The New Mexico Department of Health launched a new unified hotline for all health inquiries, including for reproductive health, the agency announced on Monday.…
Lujan Grisham signs letter asking for availability of over-the-counter birth control pill

Lujan Grisham signs letter asking for availability of over-the-counter birth control pill

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joined with other governors this week to request the federal government ensure that a newly approved over-the-counter birth control pill…
Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report shows upward trends in the nation’s high schoolers expressing they felt hopeless, considered suicide…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
PNM customers may see a small rate decrease 

PNM customers may see a small rate decrease 

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiners recommended that the regulators approve a rate decrease for the Public Service Company of New Mexico customers…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report