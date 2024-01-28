GOT A TIP?

  • January 28, 2024

School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

A bill that seeks to make it easier for schools to access solar energy passed the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Saturday on a 7-4 vote. The bill provides a tax credit to those who install solar arrays on school property. The schools will be able to contract with companies to provide them […]

  • Hannah Grover
School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

A bill that seeks to make it easier for schools to access solar energy passed the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Saturday on a 7-4 vote.

The bill provides a tax credit to those who install solar arrays on school property.

The schools will be able to contract with companies to provide them with the solar array, which will likely be in the form of panels over parking structures.

Bill sponsor Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, said that HB 187 will allow every public school in the state that wants to to access solar energy through contracts with companies that will benefit from both state and federal tax credits.

She said it is important to pass this legislation now because of the federal incentives that are currently available.

Some of the debate in the committee focused on whether this bill would violate the state’s anti-donation clause, a part of the state constitution which bars governmental entities in the state from, with small exceptions, providing benefits to specific people or entities.

Rep. Cynthia Borrego, D-Albuquerque, requested that a legal opinion be provided in the next committee about whether this would violate the anti-donation clause.

HB 187 now heads to the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.

Taxing renewable energy production

Later in the committee meeting, the legislators tabled HB 150 which would have required renewable energy producers to pay a 3.75 percent tax on the wholesale value of the electricity produced.

Sponsor Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, said the bill was intended to create parity among the energy producing sectors and the percentage for the tax is based on what oil and gas producers pay in severance tax. Block also presented it as an opportunity to grow revenue for the state.

But opponents say it would stifle economic growth and increase the costs of renewable power.

Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, spoke about planned wind development in Union County and transmission lines. He said the bill could prevent those from becoming a reality and that investment would not be available for those communities.

The committee voted 6-4 to table the bill.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

A bill that seeks to make it easier for schools to access solar energy passed the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Saturday…
Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee approved four potential constitutional amendments aimed at modernizing the legislature at its meeting Friday. The house…
School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

A bill that seeks to make it easier for schools to access solar energy passed the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Saturday…
Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

The House Taxation and Revenue Committee discussed a bill on Friday that would provide tax credits for energy storage systems such as batteries. Because…
Legislature looks to address ramifications of Sackett decision

Legislature looks to address ramifications of Sackett decision

Legislation that would help protect waters in New Mexico after a U.S. Supreme Court hearing last year removed federal protections advanced on Thursday. Last…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
House committee advances Paid Family and Medical Leave

House committee advances Paid Family and Medical Leave

The Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passed the House Health and Human Services Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday. The committee passed the…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

Legislature modernization ballot questions move forward

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee approved four potential constitutional amendments aimed at modernizing the legislature at its meeting Friday. The house…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
Gun violence prevention bills head to House Judiciary after lengthy hearing

Gun violence prevention bills head to House Judiciary after lengthy hearing

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee passed three firearm-related bills along party-line votes after extensive debate on each of the pieces of legislation…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report