Public Service, Private Profits.
Many of New Mexico’s critical services such as healthcare, public safety and public utilities are funded by public dollars paid to for-profit companies.
New Mexico is one of the top states in the country for private equity investments in public services. New Mexico Political Report‘s series “Public Service, Private Profits” documents the quality of services New Mexicans receive in systems with competing priorities for public services and private profits.
Healthcare
When New Mexicans seek healthcare, they increasingly encounter facilities controlled by private equity firms whose business model inserts new incentives to divert profits out of New Mexico and back to out-of-state investment firms. This series documents how this corporate takeover affects the quality of care residents receive, as the state now ranks in the top 10 nationally for private equity health care.
