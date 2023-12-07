GOT A TIP?

  • December 7, 2023

AG sues Meta following child exploitation investigation

After months of investigation into Meta social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General says that they are not safe for children.

  • Nicole Maxwell
AG sues Meta following child exploitation investigation

After months of investigation into the platforms Facebook and Instagram operated by Meta, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General says that they are not safe for children. 

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced Wednesday that his office filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s subsidiaries Instagram and Facebook Holdings in Santa Fe District Court Wednesday.

“Our investigation into Meta’s social media platforms demonstrates that they are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex,” Torrez said in a press release about the filing. “As a career prosecutor who specialized in internet crimes against children, I am committed to using every available tool to put an end to these horrific practices and I will hold companies — and their executives — accountable whenever they put profits ahead of children’s safety.” 

Related: AG urges Congress to study AI and its use in child exploitation

The undercover investigation involved creating decoy accounts of children under 14, the press release states.

Torrez’s office said the evidence collected included:

  • Proactively served and directed the underage users a stream of egregious, sexually explicit images — even when the child has expressed no interest in this content. 
  • Enabled dozens of adults to find, contact, and press children into providing sexually explicit pictures of themselves or participate in pornographic videos. 
  • Recommended that the children join unmoderated Facebook groups devoted to facilitating commercial sex. 
  • Allowed Facebook and Instagram users to find, share, and sell an enormous volume of child pornography. 
  • Allowed a fictitious mother to offer her 13-year-old daughter for sale to sex traffickers and to create a professional page to allow her daughter to share revenue from advertising. 

Those who have experienced sexual exploitation on social media platforms as well as behavioral health side effects to social media use such as addiction, depression, eating disorders or other self-harm issues are asked to share their experiences with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office by submitting a complaint online at ECS – NM Office of the Attorney General or by calling 1-844-255-9210.Further resources can be found at Community Safety Awareness on the New Mexico Attorney General’s website.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

The Dec. 4 politics newsletter includes Legislative Finance Committe revenue tracking report, countdown to the legislative session and Meanwhile on the Hill.
Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

A judge upheld the congressional maps that Republicans alleged included illegal gerrymandering, particularly in the case of the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Ninth Judicial…
Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Former New Mexico House Democratic Campaign Committee finance director Heather Berghmans announced her run for state senate District 15 on Thursday. She is running…
New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

Panel topics discussed were legislative successes and failures, the Energy Transition Act, Gaming Commission reform, the state budget and its reliance on oil and…
Senators call removal of RECA from NDAA as ‘major betrayal’ and ‘injustice’

Senators call removal of RECA from NDAA as ‘major betrayal’ and ‘injustice’

The National Defense Authorization Act conference report leaves out a key provision that would have provided assistance to New Mexico “downwinders” who have become…
Efforts underway to bring a new national monument to Luna County

Efforts underway to bring a new national monument to Luna County

Luna County Commissioner Ray Trejo has witnessed first hand the economic challenges his community faces. Born and raised in Luna County, Trejo remembers when…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Health officials from hospitals throughout the state encouraged New Mexicans to get vaccinated against three respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. After the U.S. Food and…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report shows upward trends in the nation’s high schoolers expressing they felt hopeless, considered suicide…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

New Mexico’s environmental progress discussed at panel

Panel topics discussed were legislative successes and failures, the Energy Transition Act, Gaming Commission reform, the state budget and its reliance on oil and…
Senators call removal of RECA from NDAA as ‘major betrayal’ and ‘injustice’

Senators call removal of RECA from NDAA as ‘major betrayal’ and ‘injustice’

The National Defense Authorization Act conference report leaves out a key provision that would have provided assistance to New Mexico “downwinders” who have become…
Efforts underway to bring a new national monument to Luna County

Efforts underway to bring a new national monument to Luna County

Luna County Commissioner Ray Trejo has witnessed first hand the economic challenges his community faces. Born and raised in Luna County, Trejo remembers when…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report