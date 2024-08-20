Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

New Mexico has its first woman state engineer. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Elizabeth Anderson to the role that was vacated this summer when former State Engineer Mike Hamman retired. Anderson’s name may be familiar to some in the Albuquerque area as she previously served as the chief planning officer for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County […]

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Elizabeth Anderson to the role that was vacated this summer when former State Engineer Mike Hamman retired. Anderson’s name may be familiar to some in the Albuquerque area as she previously served as the chief planning officer for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

Anderson is the third person to hold the office since Lujan Grisham became governor.

“I am pleased to appoint the first female, Elizabeth Anderson, as New Mexico’s State Engineer,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “Her extensive experience and dedication to water resource management makes her the ideal leader to address the challenges posed by climate change and to implement our 50-Year Water Action Plan. Elizabeth’s proactive approach will ensure that New Mexico remains a leader in water stewardship and sustainability.”

Anderson has also served as New Mexico Water Operations Manager for the company CH2M HILL Engineers.

Most recently, she worked as a senior advisor to the state engineer.

“It is a privilege to be appointed as State Engineer, and I look forward to working with the dedicated team at (Office of the State Engineer) and (Interstate Stream Commission) to protect and manage our state’s precious water resources,” Anderson said in a press release. “Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation established by the Governor’s 50-Year Water Action Plan and ensure that New Mexico is well-prepared to face the challenges ahead.”

Anderson received her master’s of science in environmental engineering and also has a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of New Mexico. She also is a certified water supply level four operatore and wastewater level three operator.