GOT A TIP?

  • August 20, 2024

Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

New Mexico has its first woman state engineer. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Elizabeth Anderson to the role that was vacated this summer when former State Engineer Mike Hamman retired. Anderson’s name may be familiar to some in the Albuquerque area as she previously served as the chief planning officer for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County […]

  • Hannah Grover
Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

New Mexico has its first woman state engineer.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Elizabeth Anderson to the role that was vacated this summer when former State Engineer Mike Hamman retired. Anderson’s name may be familiar to some in the Albuquerque area as she previously served as the chief planning officer for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

Anderson is the third person to hold the office since Lujan Grisham became governor.

“I am pleased to appoint the first female, Elizabeth Anderson, as New Mexico’s State Engineer,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “Her extensive experience and dedication to water resource management makes her the ideal leader to address the challenges posed by climate change and to implement our 50-Year Water Action Plan. Elizabeth’s proactive approach will ensure that New Mexico remains a leader in water stewardship and sustainability.” 

Anderson has also served as New Mexico Water Operations Manager for the company CH2M HILL Engineers. 

Most recently, she worked as a senior advisor to the state engineer. 

“It is a privilege to be appointed as State Engineer, and I look forward to working with the dedicated team at (Office of the State Engineer) and (Interstate Stream Commission) to protect and manage our state’s precious water resources,” Anderson said in a press release. “Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation established by the Governor’s 50-Year Water Action Plan and ensure that New Mexico is well-prepared to face the challenges ahead.” 

Anderson received her master’s of science in environmental engineering and also has a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of New Mexico. She also is a certified water supply level four operatore and wastewater level three operator. 

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Legislators talk potential changes to criminal competency process

Legislators talk potential changes to criminal competency process

Criminal competency initiatives are a major part of public safety discussions by legislators and other state leaders both before and since the July 18…
LFC delivers BernCo crime update, offers suggestions

LFC delivers BernCo crime update, offers suggestions

A Legislative Finance Committee report said a way for New Mexico to try to alleviate its crime problems, it should seek to fix the…
‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

The interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee discussed New Mexico’s crime situation during its meeting Monday.  Legislative Finance Committee staff presented on public…
Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Depth On a vast shrubby mesa in Southeast Albuquerque, local politicians and developers for years have envisioned a…
Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

New Mexico has its first woman state engineer. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Elizabeth Anderson to the role that was vacated this summer when…
News and Brews talks water, climate change

News and Brews talks water, climate change

One of the biggest and most important challenges for New Mexico in the upcoming years will be dealing with how climate change impacts water…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Depth On a vast shrubby mesa in Southeast Albuquerque, local politicians and developers for years have envisioned a…
Inside conservative activist Leonard Leo’s long campaign to gut Planned Parenthood

Inside conservative activist Leonard Leo’s long campaign to gut Planned Parenthood

By Rachana Pradhan, KFF Health News A federal lawsuit in Texas against Planned Parenthood has a web of ties to conservative activist Leonard Leo,…
News and Brews talks water, climate change

News and Brews talks water, climate change

One of the biggest and most important challenges for New Mexico in the upcoming years will be dealing with how climate change impacts water…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report