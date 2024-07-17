Heinrich ad: Domenici trying to buy Senate seat

A campaign ad for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s campaign goes after his Republican opponent for having few connections to New Mexico. “Nella Domenici may have a recognizable last name, but she’s anything but a familiar face to New Mexicans,” Heinrich’s campaign manager Brad Elkins said in a press release. “New Mexico deserves a senator like […]

A campaign ad for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s campaign goes after his Republican opponent for having few connections to New Mexico.

“Nella Domenici may have a recognizable last name, but she’s anything but a familiar

face to New Mexicans,” Heinrich’s campaign manager Brad Elkins said in a press release. “New Mexico deserves a senator like Martin Heinrich who understands our state and our people and fights tirelessly on their behalf, not someone who parachutes in from Wall Street.”

Domenici, daughter of the former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, worked as chief finance officer for asset management firm Bridgewater Associates having previously held positions with hedge fund Citadel and Credit Suisse First Boston.

These jobs are located on the east coast. She and her husband keep a house in New Mexico, according to her website.

The ad, called “Familiar,” alleges Domenici is trying to ”buy” the senate seat due to her Wall Street connections.

Former Bridgewater co-CEO Eileen Murray donated $25,000 to Domenici’s “Nella Victory Fund.”

She also received $50,000 each from J. Michael Jusbache of Houston-based chemical producer Altivia and Rebecca Jusbasche of Houston-based construction company Dredgit, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Domenici also loaned her campaign $510,000 according to FEC reports. Campaign finance reports show that Domenici and her husband have assets between $21.825 million and $94.12 million.

The ad will begin on Wednesday.