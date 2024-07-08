GOT A TIP?

  • July 8, 2024

Heinrich lauds two years of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich was part of the bipartisan group that negotiated and passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in 2022. Heinrich, D-New Mexico, released a statement Tuesday about a White House report detailing the Act’s implementation and effects two years after it was signed into law. “Our Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was the most […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich was part of the bipartisan group that negotiated and passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in 2022. Heinrich, D-New Mexico, released a statement Tuesday about a White House report detailing the Act’s implementation and effects two years after it was signed into law.

“Our Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was the most meaningful gun reform in three decades, and it’s working,” Heinrich said in a press release. “I’m proud that the provisions I wrote to make trafficking firearms across our border illegal and increase the penalties for straw purchases have already led to hundreds of arrests and kept firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals. There is still much more we need to do to reduce gun violence, but I’m proud that this law has proven effective at helping law enforcement fight crime and make our communities safer.” 

Straw purchases are when someone buys a firearm for someone who otherwise could not legally obtain one.

The White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention issued its Report on the Implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June.

From December 2023: Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

The report states that the BSCA helped lower violent crime to “an almost 50 year low.”

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $94 million in community crime intervention programs and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1.9 million to New Mexico to help schools identify students needing mental health care and help those students access care through the Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education program.

The Biden administration also awarded $4 million towards hiring and training behavioral health personnel in schools through BSCA funding, the press release states.

Further funding includes more than $7.5 million of BSCA funding in New Mexico for safety plan updates, hiring behavioral health professionals and school resource officers, community violence interventions, security equipment installation and school safety improvements.

Another of the BSCA’s aspects increased penalties for firearm trafficking and straw purchases.

So far, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged more than 500 defendants under the BSCA’s firearm trafficking/straw purchase provisions.

“By increasing penalties for straw purchasing, Heinrich’s provision is helping to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those who would use them against our communities. By making it illegal to traffic firearms out of the country, Heinrich’s provision gave law enforcement the tools needed to prosecute and disrupt the flow of firearms to Mexico and the Northern Triangle, fueling the violence that has driven so many to flee their home countries,” the press release states.

Both Republicans and Democrats skeptical of guv's proposals for special session

A representative from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office outlined on Thursday the bills the governor's office will back during the upcoming special session, but…
Senators throw support to embattled Ivey-Soto

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Dept Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is running for a fourth term despite the state Democratic Party's decision to censure…
AG announces legislative priorities for upcoming special session

Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced on Thursday his legislative priorities for July's special legislative session, including the creation of a crime victim's unit to…
Unanswered questions: New Mexico looks to fossil fuel byproduct to ease pressure on freshwater supplies

Mario Atencio's family never received a notification that 1,100 barrels of produced water—a byproduct of oil and gas extraction—had spilled on their allotment in…
Searching for solutions: In New Mexico, researchers seek to make brackish water a viable supply

Heading through eastern New Mexico, dairy cattle can be seen in farms beside the highway while flashing lights illuminate the wind farms at night.…
Following Sackett, questions remain about what waters are protected

As the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court's Sackett decision of 2023 unfold, New Mexico water advocates are pushing for increased protections of waterways…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O'Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O'Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it's profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a Planned Parenthood space for LGBTQ youth in Albuquerque that if President Joe Biden…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a Planned Parenthood space for LGBTQ youth in Albuquerque that if President Joe Biden…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Republican Herrell signs onto what critics call anti-transgender message

Republican candidate Yvette Herrell, who is running against Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat, committed herself to a message…
Post-primary, Biden leads Trump in NM

President Joe Biden leads former president Donald Trump in the race for New Mexico's five electoral seats, according to a poll commissioned by NM…
How America's "Most powerful lobby" is stifling efforts to reform oil well cleanup in state after state

by Mark Olalde, Capital & Main and ProPublica ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive…
Unanswered questions: New Mexico looks to fossil fuel byproduct to ease pressure on freshwater supplies

Mario Atencio's family never received a notification that 1,100 barrels of produced water—a byproduct of oil and gas extraction—had spilled on their allotment in…
Searching for solutions: In New Mexico, researchers seek to make brackish water a viable supply

Heading through eastern New Mexico, dairy cattle can be seen in farms beside the highway while flashing lights illuminate the wind farms at night.…

