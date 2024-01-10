GOT A TIP?

  • January 10, 2024

Heinrich, Young urge funding for AI Safety Institute

Setting standards for artificial intelligence use and innovation have been conversations  at all levels of government in both New Mexico and Washington, D.C. U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Todd Young, R-Indiana, sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for $10 million to establish the  National Institute of Standards and Technology’s U.S. […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Heinrich, Young urge funding for AI Safety Institute

Setting standards for artificial intelligence use and innovation have been conversations  at all levels of government in both New Mexico and Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Todd Young, R-Indiana, sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for $10 million to establish the  National Institute of Standards and Technology’s U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute to be included in a wider appropriations bill. 

“The rapid advancement of AI innovation has brought forth immense possibilities and opportunities,” the letter states. “However, with these advancements come potential challenges and risks that must be addressed in a safe manner. The USAISI aims to provide a dedicated platform for research, collaboration, and implementation of safety measures in AI development. This is not only a matter of technical necessity, but also a strategic imperative to ensure that AI technologies are developed in a manner that reflects our shared democratic values and supports American industry.”

Related: ‘The genie is out of the bottle.’ Federal, state officials discuss impacts of AI

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute’s creation in November “ to ensure our nation’s global leadership in setting standards for AI innovation and use,” a press release about the letter states.

The appropriation would be in the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

If the funding is included in the funding bill, the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute would include capability evaluations, support an AI Joint Research Center that would evaluate system techniques and safety research.

The funding would also allow the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute to support its consortium in integrating advancements in industry and society, the press release states.

U.S. Senators Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, and Senate Commerce Committee chairwoman Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, also signed the letter.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs is asking the legislature for a $4 million appropriation in recurring money from the general fund this…
Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Note: Want to receive this before it appears on the website? Sign up to get our politics newsletter in your inbox. Hello fellow political…
‘A responsible budget’: Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

‘A responsible budget’: Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

The governor and legislative leaders released their budget recommendations this week.
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
Heinrich talks heat pumps during visit to Santa Fe

Heinrich talks heat pumps during visit to Santa Fe

Jeffery Granger, an energy auditor expert and Santa Fe Community College Energy Smart Academy Consultant, said that virtually every home he visits to check…
PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that may lead to lower utility bills for customers of the Public Service Company…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs is asking the legislature for a $4 million appropriation in recurring money from the general fund this…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs is asking the legislature for a $4 million appropriation in recurring money from the general fund this…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report