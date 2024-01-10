Heinrich, Young urge funding for AI Safety Institute

Setting standards for artificial intelligence use and innovation have been conversations at all levels of government in both New Mexico and Washington, D.C. U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Todd Young, R-Indiana, sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for $10 million to establish the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s U.S. […]

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, and Todd Young, R-Indiana, sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for $10 million to establish the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute to be included in a wider appropriations bill.

“The rapid advancement of AI innovation has brought forth immense possibilities and opportunities,” the letter states. “However, with these advancements come potential challenges and risks that must be addressed in a safe manner. The USAISI aims to provide a dedicated platform for research, collaboration, and implementation of safety measures in AI development. This is not only a matter of technical necessity, but also a strategic imperative to ensure that AI technologies are developed in a manner that reflects our shared democratic values and supports American industry.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute’s creation in November “ to ensure our nation’s global leadership in setting standards for AI innovation and use,” a press release about the letter states.

The appropriation would be in the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

If the funding is included in the funding bill, the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute would include capability evaluations, support an AI Joint Research Center that would evaluate system techniques and safety research.

The funding would also allow the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute to support its consortium in integrating advancements in industry and society, the press release states.

U.S. Senators Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, and Senate Commerce Committee chairwoman Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, also signed the letter.

The full text of the letter can be found here.