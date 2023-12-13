GOT A TIP?

  • December 13, 2023

Infrastructure grant coming to Navajo communities

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded San Juan County $59,800,000 in grant money for U.S. Highway 64 improvements. The grant was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver funds to make sure New Mexicans have safe, reliable roads and infrastructure,” U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández said in a […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Infrastructure grant coming to Navajo communities

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded San Juan County $59,800,000 in grant money for U.S. Highway 64 improvements.

The grant was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver funds to make sure New Mexicans have safe, reliable roads and infrastructure,” U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández said in a press release. “I’m glad the Department of Transportation listened to the New Mexico Congressional Delegation when we asked for the necessary funds to repair Route 64 — a route the Shiprock community relies on every day and had been in dire need for repairs.” 

The entire New Mexico congressional delegation, all Democrats, voted for the law.

The project aims to widen and improve 21 miles of the U.S. Highway 64 corridor that runs through Navajo communities, including Shiprock and Hogback.

Improvements include 12-foot lanes in each direction, rumble strips, paved shoulders of up to eight feet and better bus pull-outs.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is expected to install safety elements around Navajo chapter houses such as pedestrian crossing, turn lanes and improved lighting.

Additionally, the state is expected to replace four bridges, and install fiber optic and cabling installation and about 50 corrugated metal culverts on the corridor.

“This major federal investment will help us make vital safety improvements on the roads and bridges that thousands of Shiprock residents rely on to access health care, education, and economic opportunities,” U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich said in the press release. “These roads are badly in need of repair. Thanks to the historic investments that President Biden and the New Mexico Congressional Delegation delivered through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally getting this done.”

This is the second year of the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program which invests $2 billion through 2026 to improve rural infrastructure such as tunnels, bridges, highways and flexible transit services to Tribal and rural areas. The program can do so through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release about the program.

San Juan County was one of 18 grantees announced Tuesday.For more information about the Program visit the U.S. Department of Transportation website.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

The Dec. 4 politics newsletter includes Legislative Finance Committe revenue tracking report, countdown to the legislative session and Meanwhile on the Hill.
Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha, the Mexican wolf that has twice left the federally-designated experimental population area and ventured into northern New Mexico, has been captured once again.…
PNM customers may see a small rate decrease 

PNM customers may see a small rate decrease 

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiners recommended that the regulators approve a rate decrease for the Public Service Company of New Mexico customers…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Health officials from hospitals throughout the state encouraged New Mexicans to get vaccinated against three respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. After the U.S. Food and…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
NMDOH launches unified hotline to answer health questions

NMDOH launches unified hotline to answer health questions

The New Mexico Department of Health launched a new unified hotline for all health inquiries, including for reproductive health, the agency announced on Monday.…
Lujan Grisham signs letter asking for availability of over-the-counter birth control pill

Lujan Grisham signs letter asking for availability of over-the-counter birth control pill

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joined with other governors this week to request the federal government ensure that a newly approved over-the-counter birth control pill…
Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report shows upward trends in the nation’s high schoolers expressing they felt hopeless, considered suicide…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report