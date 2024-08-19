Lujan Grisham to speak at DNC Tuesday

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to speak about healthcare at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.. Lujan Grisham served as the Secretary of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and the New Mexico Department of Health before entering elected politics. Vice President Kamala Harris has already been named the official Democratic nominee […]

Lujan Grisham served as the Secretary of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and the New Mexico Department of Health before entering elected politics.

Vice President Kamala Harris has already been named the official Democratic nominee earlier this month, with Democrats moving before the convention to ensure ballot access in all states.

Democratic delegates, including Lujan Grisham and other New Mexico elected officials, chose Harris to replace President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee after Biden dropped out of the race. Biden faced criticism for his age, he will turn 82 shortly after the election, and fears that he would not be able to defeat the Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump.

Lujan Grisham reportedly was a top contender to lead the U.S. Health and Human Services Department under Biden. But the Democrat ultimately chose Xavier Becerra, at the time the California Attorney General, to lead the department.

Lujan Grisham is term-limited as governor of New Mexico and cannot run for a third consecutive term. Her current term ends at the end of 2025.

Lujan Grisham’s office said she will be joined by top officials including Chief-of-Staff Dan Schlegel. Lujan Grisham’s political PAC will pay for the trip’s cost, according to her office.