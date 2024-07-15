GOT A TIP?

New Mexico leadership respond to Trump assassination attempt, urge civility

Former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon. The shooting left two people injured and two dead including the alleged shooter. Trump was escorted offstage by Secret Service agents with blood on and near his right ear. Trump was taken to local medical facilities and the Secret Service […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting left two people injured and two dead including the alleged shooter. Trump was escorted offstage by Secret Service agents with blood on and near his right ear.

Trump was taken to local medical facilities and the Secret Service has confirmed Trump is safe.

The shooting was determined to be an assassination attempt.

“I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery and send my prayers to him, his family, and anyone else who was affected by this cowardly act,” Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández said in an emailed statement. “No matter how much we disagree, violence never has a place in our democracy.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement condemning the assassination attempt.

“Americans must reject and denounce any attempt to resolve our political differences with bloodshed instead of democracy,” Lujan Grisham said in her statement. “With a presidential election looming, we must redouble our commitment to respectful and constructive discourse, regardless of political affiliation. New Mexico will do its part to ensure the safety and security of all and to uphold the values of democracy, justice, and civility.”

The New Mexico Senate Republicans issued a statement from Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca, of Belen, Senate Republican Whip Craig Brandt, of Rio Rancho, and Senate Republican Caucus Chair Mark Moores, of Albuquerque, in the wake of the shooting.

“We are deeply shocked and outraged to learn about the assassination attempt of President Trump. This senseless act of violence is an attack not only on our President, but on the very fabric of our democracy,” the senators said in the statement. “We must let the law enforcement agencies do their work to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of our nation. Now more than ever, it is crucial for us to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and the rule of law.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and issued a statement shortly thereafter.

“I’m grateful to hear that (Trump is) safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety.”

Sunday evening, Biden addressed the nation about the assassination attempt wherein he urged the political rhetoric to calm down.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence or for any violence ever. Period.  No exceptions.  We can’t allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden said Sunday.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce condemned the assassination attempt calling it “despicable behavior.”

“We are praying that President Trump was not severely harmed by the attack and for the other citizens who also may have been injured at his rally,” Pearce said in an email statement Saturday.

The alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 of Butler, Pennsylvania, was killed by the Secret Service after shooting at Trump from a nearby rooftop.

Crooks was a registered Republican with no criminal history, according to the Associated Press. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the assassination attempt as an act of domestic terrorism, according to the AP.

