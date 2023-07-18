GOT A TIP?

  • July 18, 2023

NM Supreme Court: Solar developer can cross rancher’s land to access leased parcels

For decades, vehicles crossed the McFarland Land & Cattle Company’s private property in Quay County to access public lands or lands owned by other ranchers. This crossing is known as Quay Road AI. But, when a solar company leased land accessible only by Quay Road AI, McFarland Land & Cattle Company attempted to block that […]

  • Hannah Grover
NM Supreme Court: Solar developer can cross rancher’s land to access leased parcels

For decades, vehicles crossed the McFarland Land & Cattle Company’s private property in Quay County to access public lands or lands owned by other ranchers.

This crossing is known as Quay Road AI.

But, when a solar company leased land accessible only by Quay Road AI, McFarland Land & Cattle Company attempted to block that access.

Last week, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that the decades of uninterrupted travel along the stretch of Quay Road AI created what is known as a prescriptive easement. That means the road can be used to access the land leased for solar development.

The use began in 1954 when a flood washed out a bridge over an arroyo near the southeast corner of the McFarland property. That flood led to Quay Road AI being moved 100 feet to the west, rerouting it across the McFarland property.

The rerouted road, known as the low-water crossing, is the only route to travel along the southern three miles of Quay Road AI and access both state land and portions of other ranches. This includes the parcels leased by solar developers for a solar array and electrical substation.

Caprock Solar entered into a lease in 2015 to develop an array on nearby property owned by Robert and Billie Abercrombie.

McFarland Land & Cattle Company sought to charge Caprock money to cross the ranch land to the leased parcels. Up until then, the McFarland Land & Cattle Company had never attempted to restrict access or placed any conditions on use of the road.

Caprock attempted to negotiate a deal with the McFarland Land & Cattle Company, but this ultimately failed, resulting in McFarland Land & Cattle Company filing an injunction against the solar developers to stop them from using the section of Quay Road AI crossing the McFarland property.

The opinion issued on July 13 clarifies what is needed to prove a claim that an area is a public prescriptive easement.

The state Supreme Court’s order reverses a previous court of appeals ruling that found insufficient evidence of the general public using the road and determined that travel by neighboring ranchers and others with permission to cross it did not constitute use by the general public.

The high court’s decision upholds a district court’s original judgment in the case.

Justice David K. Thomson wrote the opinion for the New Mexico Supreme Court.

“The law of public prescriptive easements in New Mexico does not require a showing of a minimum amount of use or number of users, as it is the public character of the road that guides a fact finder’s determination of a public prescriptive easement,” Thomson concluded. “Here, there is substantial evidence to support the district court’s conclusion that the public used the low water crossing and that a public prescriptive easement exists over this portion of QR AI.” 

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

$10.1 billion budget heads to House floor

$10.1 billion budget heads to House floor

Between committee meetings discussing bills about guns, license tags and cannabis law updates, lies the main reason for the session: the state budget. The…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Legislation to increase future oil and gas royalty rates heads to House floor

Legislation to increase future oil and gas royalty rates heads to House floor

The House Commerce and Economic Development committee on Monday passed a bill that would raise future oil and gas royalty rates on a 6-5…
Legislation to increase future oil and gas royalty rates heads to House floor

Legislation to increase future oil and gas royalty rates heads to House floor

The House Commerce and Economic Development committee on Monday passed a bill that would raise future oil and gas royalty rates on a 6-5…
School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

School solar tax credit advances, renewable energy tax fails

A bill that seeks to make it easier for schools to access solar energy passed the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Saturday…
Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

Proposed tax credit would refund some of the cost of battery storage

The House Taxation and Revenue Committee discussed a bill on Friday that would provide tax credits for energy storage systems such as batteries. Because…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday. HB…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
$10.1 billion budget heads to House floor

$10.1 billion budget heads to House floor

Between committee meetings discussing bills about guns, license tags and cannabis law updates, lies the main reason for the session: the state budget. The…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Pretrial detention bill favored by governor tabled in Senate committee

Pretrial detention bill favored by governor tabled in Senate committee

By Robert Nott, Santa Fe New Mexican A “tougher on crime” bill championed by the governor that supporters say would address the perception of…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report