GOT A TIP?

  • January 8, 2024

PNM will file for a rate increase later this year

The Public Service Company of New Mexico plans to file a new rate case later this year. That announcement comes days after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that were far less than the nearly 10 percent increase the company requested. The rates that the state regulators approved will go into effect shortly. […]

  • Hannah Grover
PNM will file for a rate increase later this year

The Public Service Company of New Mexico plans to file a new rate case later this year.

That announcement comes days after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that were far less than the nearly 10 percent increase the company requested.

The rates that the state regulators approved will go into effect shortly.

Meanwhile, PNM hopes that its future filing will result in a rate increase in 2025. 

PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said there is no timing in place for when the future rate case may be filed, though the company plans to file it this year.

“The proposal will be based off capital improvements we plan to make in ‘25 so the cost is not clear yet,” he said in a text message.

In a statement, PNM chairwoman and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said that the utility is disappointed with the PRC’s decision in the recent rate case. She said PNM has held its rates steady for the past six years.

“The transition to clean energy means our system is changing rapidly, requiring investments to upgrade the grid to maintain reliability while bringing solutions to customers at affordable prices,” she said. “As we move forward it will require collaboration by stakeholders to achieve the clean energy transition while preserving the financial health of the utility.”

According to a press release, the state regulators’ order postpones $55 million or rate base investment that the utility may ask for once again in the upcoming filing as well as $9 million of adjustments to forecasted annual costs.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Note: Want to receive this before it appears on the website? Sign up to get our politics newsletter in your inbox. Hello fellow political…
‘A responsible budget’: Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

‘A responsible budget’: Gov, legislators release budget recommendations

The governor and legislative leaders released their budget recommendations this week.
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
Heinrich talks heat pumps during visit to Santa Fe

Heinrich talks heat pumps during visit to Santa Fe

Jeffery Granger, an energy auditor expert and Santa Fe Community College Energy Smart Academy Consultant, said that virtually every home he visits to check…
PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

PRC adopts final order in PNM rate case

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that may lead to lower utility bills for customers of the Public Service Company…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

Grant program distributes $62 million to rural health care organizations

The state announced the remaining recipients of the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund last year. The program, funded as part of the 2023 legislative…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Politics Newsletter: Pre-filed legislation

Note: Want to receive this before it appears on the website? Sign up to get our politics newsletter in your inbox. Hello fellow political…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report