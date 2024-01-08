PNM will file for a rate increase later this year

The Public Service Company of New Mexico plans to file a new rate case later this year. That announcement comes days after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that were far less than the nearly 10 percent increase the company requested. The rates that the state regulators approved will go into effect shortly. […]

The Public Service Company of New Mexico plans to file a new rate case later this year.

That announcement comes days after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved rates that were far less than the nearly 10 percent increase the company requested.

The rates that the state regulators approved will go into effect shortly.

Meanwhile, PNM hopes that its future filing will result in a rate increase in 2025.

PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said there is no timing in place for when the future rate case may be filed, though the company plans to file it this year.

“The proposal will be based off capital improvements we plan to make in ‘25 so the cost is not clear yet,” he said in a text message.

In a statement, PNM chairwoman and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said that the utility is disappointed with the PRC’s decision in the recent rate case. She said PNM has held its rates steady for the past six years.

“The transition to clean energy means our system is changing rapidly, requiring investments to upgrade the grid to maintain reliability while bringing solutions to customers at affordable prices,” she said. “As we move forward it will require collaboration by stakeholders to achieve the clean energy transition while preserving the financial health of the utility.”

According to a press release, the state regulators’ order postpones $55 million or rate base investment that the utility may ask for once again in the upcoming filing as well as $9 million of adjustments to forecasted annual costs.