PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities.

Under the new rule, utilities will be required to provide annual reports to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The PRC staff will review and weigh in on those reports.

Those reports will detail information such as how frequently electric outages occur and how long it takes the utility to restore service.

Commissioner James Ellison led the rulemaking effort.

He said that the PRC is sometimes criticized for being reactive rather than proactive. The new reliability rule is an example of the commission taking a proactive approach to regulating the utilities, Ellison said. He said the commission noticed a gap in the regulations and took steps to address it.

The commission realized there was a lack of consistency among the utilities in terms of the types of data being collected and reported when it received comments from the investor-owned utilities during a grid modernization case in 2022.

As a result, the PRC reviewed existing practices and worked to develop a framework that will lead to more consistent collection of data and reporting on reliability metrics.

Ellison thanked the utilities and other stakeholders for their engagement in the rulemaking process and he said the process used to develop the rule may be a good model to follow going forward.

“I think that the format that we had worked well by having a series of informal workshops to get us to a draft rulemaking that we felt reasonably comfortable with, and then only at that point we moved into the notice of proposed rulemaking process,” he said. “I’m not sure to what extent we can emulate that in the future, and I think we’ll need to think and discuss that, but it seemed to work in this instance.”

Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera described the rulemaking as a big accomplishment.

“I think that this rule is important to lay a foundation to make smart decisions on where to improve the grid,” Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera said. “That’s what we’re tasked with, to do on behalf of ratepayers.”