GOT A TIP?

  • August 9, 2024

PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities. Under the new rule, utilities will be required to provide annual reports to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The PRC staff will review and weigh in on those reports. Those reports will […]

  • Hannah Grover
PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities.

Under the new rule, utilities will be required to provide annual reports to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The PRC staff will review and weigh in on those reports.

Those reports will detail information such as how frequently electric outages occur and how long it takes the utility to restore service.

Commissioner James Ellison led the rulemaking effort.

He said that the PRC is sometimes criticized for being reactive rather than proactive. The new reliability rule is an example of the commission taking a proactive approach to regulating the utilities, Ellison said. He said the commission noticed a gap in the regulations and took steps to address it.

The commission realized there was a lack of consistency among the utilities in terms of the types of data being collected and reported when it received comments from the investor-owned utilities during a grid modernization case in 2022.

As a result, the PRC reviewed existing practices and worked to develop a framework that will lead to more consistent collection of data and reporting on reliability metrics. 

Ellison thanked the utilities and other stakeholders for their engagement in the rulemaking process and he said the process used to develop the rule may be a good model to follow going forward.

“I think that the format that we had worked well by having a series of informal workshops to get us to a draft rulemaking that we felt reasonably comfortable with, and then only at that point we moved into the notice of proposed rulemaking process,” he said. “I’m not sure to what extent we can emulate that in the future, and I think we’ll need to think and discuss that, but it seemed to work in this instance.”

Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera described the rulemaking as a big accomplishment.

“I think that this rule is important to lay a foundation to make smart decisions on where to improve the grid,” Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera said. “That’s what we’re tasked with, to do on behalf of ratepayers.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities. Under the…
New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

A new renewable energy manufacturing company announced plans to open up shop in Albuquerque, adding to a growing list of similar businesses coming to…
Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

A plan to expand a national wildlife refuge near the Texas and New Mexico state line has drawn backlash from some Republicans who say…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Española begins clearing homeless encampment

Española begins clearing homeless encampment

by Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico Six months ago, Española officials moved roughly 30 unhoused people into an encampment on a city-owned lot beside…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report