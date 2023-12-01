GOT A TIP?

  • December 1, 2023

State releases disability waiver report

Following in-person wellness checks this spring, the Department of Health said it made new efforts to make it easier to report alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation cases to the appropriate departments. The New Mexico Department of Health and Adult Protective Services created a Central Intake Reporting system, which is discussed in the 2023 Department of […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
State releases disability waiver report

Following in-person wellness checks this spring, the Department of Health said it made new efforts to make it easier to report alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation cases to the appropriate departments.

The New Mexico Department of Health and Adult Protective Services created a Central Intake Reporting system, which is discussed in the 2023 Department of Health Incident Management Bureau Annual Report.

The report also discusses statistics about the abuse, neglect and exploitation of those on the developmentally disabled waiver programs.

“In the wake of the tragic Mary Melero case, the New Mexico Department of Health has heeded this wake-up call, intensifying oversight efforts,” Health Department Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “Our heightened vigilance has yielded significant results, uncovering additional instances of abuse, neglect, and exploitation, highlighting the importance of vigilance and accountability in safeguarding vulnerable individuals under our care.”

The report focused on those in developmentally disabled waiver programs such as the Medicaid Developmental Disabilities Waiver, the Mi Via Self-Directed Waiver, the Medically Fragile Waiver and the Supports Waiver.

Report findings included that of 777 reported cases of alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation in fiscal year 2023, 547 cases were determined to be abuse, neglect and exploitation cases. Most cases involved neglect and were people on the Medicaid DD waiver program, the report states.

The report showed that 57 percent of cases involved verbal abuse, 33 percent of cases involved physical abuse and 10 percent involved sexual abuse.

The Incident Management Bureau referred a total of 389 cases to other departments for further investigation, mostly to law enforcement, the report states.

The Incident Management Bureau receives about 60 cases each week alleging abuse, neglect or exploitation. In 2023, the IMB investigated 2,259 cases, which is up from the 2022 amount of 1,708 cases investigated.

The report also discussed how the departments involved are working to help people report incidents both online and through a hotline.

The Central Intake Reporting system operates a 24-hour hotline, reachable at (866)-654-3219, for reporting incidents of abuse, neglect, exploitation, suspicious injury, environmental hazards and deaths. People can also Report Abuse, Neglect & Exploitation online through the New Mexico Department of Health. 

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

The Dec. 4 politics newsletter includes Legislative Finance Committe revenue tracking report, countdown to the legislative session and Meanwhile on the Hill.
Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

A judge upheld the congressional maps that Republicans alleged included illegal gerrymandering, particularly in the case of the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Ninth Judicial…
Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Former New Mexico House Democratic Campaign Committee finance director Heather Berghmans announced her run for state senate District 15 on Thursday. She is running…
Illegal cattle grazing remains a problem in Valles Caldera National Preserve

Illegal cattle grazing remains a problem in Valles Caldera National Preserve

Legal grazing is allowed in an allotment in the national preserve and Tuell said the cattle grazed on that allotment have not caused problems…
A different perspective on the energy transition

A different perspective on the energy transition

Merrie Lee Soules has never worked for a utility in any sense, which, on first glance, could make her an odd choice to testify…
Energy transition brings new challenges to utilities planning distribution

Energy transition brings new challenges to utilities planning distribution

As of today, 8 percent of the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s customers—approximately 41,000 customers—have solar panels or battery storage on their properties,…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Health officials from hospitals throughout the state encouraged New Mexicans to get vaccinated against three respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. After the U.S. Food and…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
A human donor milk repository in Albuquerque needs to expand

A human donor milk repository in Albuquerque needs to expand

A human donor milk repository in Albuquerque has a growing demand and, with a need to expand, is exploring a private-public partnership to do…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

Politics Newsletter: LFC Budget report

The Dec. 4 politics newsletter includes Legislative Finance Committe revenue tracking report, countdown to the legislative session and Meanwhile on the Hill.
Illegal cattle grazing remains a problem in Valles Caldera National Preserve

Illegal cattle grazing remains a problem in Valles Caldera National Preserve

Legal grazing is allowed in an allotment in the national preserve and Tuell said the cattle grazed on that allotment have not caused problems…
Heinrich introduces legislation aimed at curbing gun violence

Heinrich introduces legislation aimed at curbing gun violence

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Angus King introduced legislation aimed at curbing fatalities from mass shooting incidents while maintaining Second Amendment protections. The two…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report