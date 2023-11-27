State senator won’t seek reelection in 2024

State Senator Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, announced he will not seek re-election in 2024. “Representing Senate District 34 is an honor like no other. I am proud of the work I have done as your Senator and will continue to serve the people of New Mexico,” Griggs said in a statement. “But the time has come […]

State Senator Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, announced he will not seek re-election in 2024.

“Representing Senate District 34 is an honor like no other. I am proud of the work I have done as your Senator and will continue to serve the people of New Mexico,” Griggs said in a statement. “But the time has come for new blood, new eyes, new ideas, and new directions. I am eager to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders and spend more time with Joan and my family.”

The announcement came Nov. 22. Griggs will serve through the end of 2024.

The district is heavily conservative and likely to remain with Republicans in the upcoming elections.

Griggs has represented the district since 2012 and previously held local offices starting in 1999.

He was elected to fill his late father’s Alamogordo City Commission seat and was re-elected three times before running for state senate in 2012.