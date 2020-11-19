Subscribe to our newsletters

In addition to writing reported stories, NM Political Report also has regular newsletters that go out to subscribers on a daily, weekly or every-other-weekly basis.

Morning Report: Every morning, receive all of our stories in your inbox. Sign up here.

COVID-19 Morning Newsletter: Every weekday, a recap of the newest COVID-19 news from around the state. Sign up here.

NM Environment Review: Every Thursday, a recap of the environmental news from throughout the state. Sign up here.

Cannabis Newsletter: A monthly look at cannabis news from throughout New Mexico. Sign up here.

Reproductive Justice Newsletter: Twice a month, we cover the big reproductive justice news from New Mexico and nationwide. Sign up here.