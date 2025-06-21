This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy.

Submitted by: Office of U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez

Submitted content is provided by government agencies, verified organizations or other news outlets who are responsible for the content. Republication is provided as a public service.

Location: Las Cruces, NM

Today, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) joined conservation advocates, local leaders, and community members at the Organ Mountains–Desert Peaks National Monument (OMDP) to rally against renewed efforts to sell off federal public lands. The event featured a press conference and community hike, highlighting the cultural, economic, and environmental importance of public lands to southern New Mexico.

The event comes amidst a revived push by Senate Republicans to advance one of the most extreme public land sell-off proposals in recent history of over 3.3 million acres. While these provisions were blocked in the House thanks to Rep. Vasquez’s leadership in the bipartisan Public Lands Caucus, they have resurfaced in the Senate’s version of the budget reconciliation bill, reigniting concern across the West.

“Standing here at Organ Mountains–Desert Peaks, I’m reminded that what’s at stake isn’t just this monument—it’s the future of millions of acres of public lands across New Mexico and the West that could be sold off because of Republican proposals in Congress,” said Vasquez. “These lands are part of our identity. They support local jobs, protect sacred Tribal sites, and give our kids a chance to connect with the outdoors. Our public lands are not for sale. Period.”

“There are a number of reasons why keeping OMDP intact and untouched is so important. Not only are conservation and preservation instrumental in this argument, but in Las Cruces, our community has embraced this monument because of the hiking and camping, the outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Carrie Hamblen, CEO and President of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce and New Mexico State Senator. “Our local businesses rely on the tourism that brings visitors into our stores and restaurants and creates a memorable experience for all to enjoy. Our monument isn’t for sale, and our community has proven to this administration that it should be left alone.”

“Our community in Southern New Mexico understands that our landscape brings us together. These lands hold so much more than what can be extracted or profited from them. They hold our stories, they are homes to essential wildlife, they improve the health of our communities,” said Patrick Nolan, Executive Director of Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks. “The value of our lands cannot be summed up by what can be extracted from them. We hope Congress, with the help of Representative Vasquez, understands that the value of our lands cannot be summed up by what can be extracted from them. That these lands hold value as they are protected and conserved for generations to come.”

“New Mexico Wild and our thousands of members object in the strongest possible terms to any attempts to shrink, eliminate, or remove protections for Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks or any other national monument. These monuments were created as a result of local communities working for years to protect these one of a kind places,” said Mark Allison, Executive Director of New Mexico Wild. “Nearly 90% of New Mexicans — people of all political persuasions — support keeping our monuments intact. They are not merely lines on a map but critical ecological havens, sacred cultural sites, and irreplaceable natural treasures that help define our identity. Public lands are the backdrop to our state’s outdoor heritage and way of life. Plans to sell off our children’s inheritance to benefit connected billionaires is a theft of historic proportions and should make all Americans ashamed and outraged.”

“To New Mexicans public lands aren’t some line item on a budget spreadsheet. Public lands are our lifeblood. Wild, public places and the wild things that inhabit those places are integral to the culture, traditions and lifestyle of countless people across the West,” said Jesse Duebel, Executive Director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation. “Public lands are not just about outdoor recreation and all the health and economic benefits associated with that. These places house our identity. It’s where we go to obtain our food, the firewood to heat our homes, and the solace we need to overcome the challenges of modern society. Public lands are our gym, our church and our grocery store. In short, our public lands are not for sale, they are in our DNA.”

“The broad scheme to sell off our public lands, national heritage, and outdoor access to the wealthy and well-connected will block access to regular Americans for hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing. It also willfully ignores or disrespects the Indigenous, Hispano, and local communities who rely on these lands for cultural, spiritual, economic, and recreational reasons, said Romir Lahiri, Associate Program Director for Conservation Lands Foundation. “These lands are part of what makes New Mexico so special. New Mexico’s national monuments, including Organ Mountains–Desert Peaks and Río Grande del Norte, exist because the people demanded it. From local business owners and family campers to mountain guides and outdoor adventurers, the majority—regardless of political affiliation—want these treasured natural places protected and accessible for generations to come.”

“Our public lands are living landscapes. Any effort to weaken their protections threaten the health, heritage, and well-being of their connected communities and stand in direct opposition to the voices of New Mexicans. Despite overwhelming support for our public lands, the Trump Administration is systematically degrading the laws and agencies that manage these irreplaceable places and jeopardizing the legal duty to engage meaningfully with Tribal leadership,” said Maude Dinan, New Mexico Program Manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.“Prioritizing oil and gas drilling or mining, erasing national monuments, or transferring public lands to states is short-sighted and will cause irrevocable harm to our landscapes and people.”

Earlier this year, Vasquez launched the bipartisan Public Lands Caucus alongside Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT-01) to bring together lawmakers from both parties who support the protection of public lands. The caucus has quickly become a driving force behind efforts to conserve our public lands and fight for the outdoor recreation economy.

In addition to fighting against this latest effort to sell public lands in order to pay for tax breaks for billionaires, Vasquez also joined a letter earlier this year to the administration urging the Department of Interior to leave OMDP intact, highlighting its significant landscapes, cultural resources and economic impact.

As the reconciliation package and other efforts to sell off public lands move forward, Vasquez pledged to continue building bipartisan support for protecting public lands for future generations.