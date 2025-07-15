Deb Haaland, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor, held a press conference outside a hospital in Española on Tuesday to criticize federal healthcare legislation she says will devastate rural communities across the state.

Speaking in front of the hospital, Haaland warned that the “Big Billionaire Bill” would strip Medicaid coverage from more than 88,000 New Mexicans and force rural hospitals to close due to funding cuts.

“There’s a crisis on the horizon – many rural hospitals across the state are at risk of closing,” Haaland said. “I grew up in a rural community. I know how devastating this bill will be for the thousands of New Mexicans who will lose their healthcare.”

Haaland, who previously served as Secretary of the Interior under President Biden, argued that the legislation would have far-reaching economic consequences beyond healthcare access. She said the cuts would force the state government to redirect funds from job creation, education and other investments to fill budget gaps left by reduced federal Medicaid payments.

According to Haaland, nearly 40% of New Mexico’s population relies on Medicaid—the highest proportion in the country. She warned that changes to healthcare funding would lead to higher premiums for New Mexicans with Medicare and private insurance coverage.

“Let’s be clear: this bill isn’t just bad for New Mexicans on the margins, it will mean all of us have to pay more for our healthcare—all so out-of-state billionaires could get an even bigger tax cut,” Haaland said.

The gubernatorial candidate outlined her plan to address what she called the “devastating storm” of federal healthcare cuts. Her proposal includes using New Mexico’s budget surplus to prevent residents from losing healthcare coverage, with significant new funding for the state’s Health Care Affordability Fund.

Haaland also proposed hiring additional staff to help residents navigate insurance enrollment through BeWell NM, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and to assist those facing what she described as “intentional bureaucratic burdens” from the federal legislation.

“If DC politicians won’t invest in New Mexicans, I will,” Haaland said. “I won’t sit by as New Mexicans get sicker and pay more for their healthcare. As Governor, I will act to protect New Mexicans and help us weather this storm.”