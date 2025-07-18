This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Reported by: Connor Currier This report is original reporting by a New Mexico-based independent journalist with support NMreports.org and its readers and sponsors.

New Mexico’s highest court has dismissed a petition recalling a commissioner in Rio Arriba County. The New Mexico Supreme Court concluded last week that there was not enough evidence that Commissioner Alex Naranjo committed malfeasance or misfeasance on an alleged violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act (OMA).

A county resident filed a petition against Naranjo, alleging that the commissioner in 2023 approved the installation of a statue without the consent of the residents. The statue was of Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate. The statue’s installation was planned to be placed in front of the Rio Arriba County government office complex, located at a site north of Española, but had been removed in 2020.

Tensions boiled over that year at a demonstration to remove the statue, where a man seen defending the statue shot a protester.

There were two bronze statues of Oñate, who established the first European settlement in America west of the Mississippi. In Albuquerque, protesters wrapped a chain around the neck of the statue, chanting, “Tear it down!”

Authorities removed both statues and put them in storage in 2020.

In New Mexico, there’s a specific process to follow before voters can try to recall a public official. The state constitution requires that a district court first examine whether there’s enough evidence to justify the recall before any petitions are signed or elections held.

Last year, a district court had ruled that the recall petition against Naranjo could move forward, but the Supreme Court disagreed and reversed that decision.

The issue at the center of the case was the controversial statue that would have been reinstalled, after being removed in 2020, at the Rio Arriba County Office Complex. Some citizens believed that Commissioner Naranjo acted improperly in supporting the statue’s return, and they sought to remove him from office. Conquistador Oñate was historically renowned for leading the Spanish colonization of New Mexico in the late 1500s. He is a very controversial figure in history because of his harsh treatment of indigenous people in the region. The unexpected announcement of the statue was immediately protested and the installation was canceled.

Some citizens believed that Naranjo acted improperly in supporting the statue’s return, and they sought to remove him from office. However, in a written opinion by Chief Justice David K. Thomson, the Supreme Court found that the district court made a legal mistake. According to the state’s Open Meetings Act, decisions made by government bodies like the county commission must be made by a quorum, which in this case means at least two commissioners.

The district court had focused only on whether Naranjo himself or the county manager, Jeremy Maestas, made the decision about the statue. But that wasn’t enough. As the Supreme Court explained, “Commissioner Naranjo could not violate the Open Meetings Act as a single member of the County Commission acting alone.”

The district court had also determined that Maestas wasn’t a credible witness. While he claimed he alone decided to reinstall the statue, emails he sent, including one to the sheriff, suggested that the commission as a group had made the decision. Still, there was no clear finding that a quorum of commissioners had taken part in the decision.

Because the legal standard wasn’t met, the district court never established that two or more commissioners acted together, the Supreme Court concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to justify the recall process.