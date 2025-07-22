U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján secured nearly $17 million in federal funding for New Mexico communities through two major appropriations bills passed by Senate committees, targeting public safety improvements and military base infrastructure upgrades across the state.

The funding comes as New Mexico grapples with persistent crime challenges, with Albuquerque recording 94 homicides in 2024 compared to only 30 a decade ago, according to police statistics. The federal investment will enhance law enforcement technology and upgrade critical infrastructure at three Air Force bases that serve as economic anchors for their communities.

“Across New Mexico, these vital investments will deliver resources to enhance public safety in our communities and upgrade infrastructure at our military bases to boost our military’s readiness and safety,” Luján said in a press release issued Tuesday.

The $16.82 million in congressionally directed spending was secured through committee passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill and the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. Both measures now advance to full Senate consideration.

The largest portion of funding – $10.8 million – will strengthen New Mexico’s three Air Force installations:

Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis will receive $8.1 million for a new ADAL Security Forces Facility, secured jointly by Luján and Sen. Martin Heinrich. The funding continues a pattern of federal investment in the base, which previously received $5 million for a 192-bed dormitory to address housing shortages affecting Clovis and Portales communities.

Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque will get $2 million for design work on the Wyoming Gate Project to improve perimeter security. Previous federal funding provided $5.6 million to complete earlier phases of the security enhancement project.

Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo secured $700,000 for design work on the Holloman High Speed Test Track, which evaluates hypersonic technology for the Air Force.

All three bases have been focal points for federal PFAS contamination cleanup efforts, with $175 million previously allocated to address groundwater contamination at Cannon and Holloman from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The remaining $6.02 million targets law enforcement technology and public safety improvements statewide:

Albuquerque will receive $1.069 million for its Real Time Crime Center to purchase law enforcement technology. The center has become a cornerstone of the city’s crime-fighting efforts, helping solve high-profile cases including tracking suspects in shootings at elected officials’ homes and connecting shell casings across multiple crimes.

The city has invested $50 million in the Real Time Crime Center and related police technology in recent years. Despite these investments, APD crime statistics for 2024 showed mixed results, with aggravated assaults dropping 11% and gunshot victims down 14%, but property crimes remaining problematic.

Bernalillo County secured two allocations: $1.042 million for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new vehicle fleet, and $500,000 for public safety technology upgrades to address high crime rates in the Albuquerque metro area.

New Mexico Department of Public Safety will receive $1.031 million to provide 5G technology in fleet vehicles, secured by Luján, Heinrich and Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

The University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will get $1 million for DNA processing laboratory equipment to aid in identification efforts.

Smaller allocations target specific community needs:

San Juan County will receive $250,000 for the Partnership’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, designed to help individuals with substance use disorders and mental health challenges avoid repeated law enforcement encounters.

Two violence intervention programs secured funding: $1.035 million for Albuquerque’s expansion of school-based violence intervention programs to assist at-risk students, and $93,000 for the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women to address domestic and sexual violence in tribal communities.

The House Appropriations Committee approved the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs bill with a 36-27 vote in June, while the Senate Committee on Appropriations passed the Commerce, Justice, Science bill 19-10 in July. Both measures reflect bipartisan committee support despite partisan divisions.

The appropriations process represents the first step toward final funding approval, with both bills requiring passage by the full Senate and House before reaching the president’s desk.

Luján serves on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, while Heinrich chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies, positioning both senators strategically to advocate for New Mexico priorities.

Representatives Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez co-sponsored companion measures in the House, demonstrating unified support from New Mexico’s congressional delegation for the federal investments.