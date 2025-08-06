State Rep. Marianna Anaya will host a public town hall later this month to discuss New Mexico’s medical malpractice laws and explore solutions to healthcare workforce shortages and safety concerns.

The Democratic legislator representing Albuquerque’s District 18 has scheduled the forum for August 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Presbyterian Immanuel Nob Hill, located at 114 Carlisle Boulevard SE. The event is free and open to the public; however, organizers request RSVPs for planning purposes.

State Rep. Marianna Anaya (D-Albuquerque)

“I’m so proud of the respectful discussions we’ve had within our healthcare working group, even when we have differing thoughts and experiences,” Anaya said in announcing the town hall. “We owe it to our community and the state of New Mexico to engage in thoughtful dialogue about this issue.”

The town hall will bring together a group of stakeholders, including patients who have experienced medical malpractice, local physicians participating in Anaya’s healthcare working group, community members, healthcare professionals and patient advocates. The goal is to examine current medical malpractice laws while charting a path toward building a more robust healthcare workforce and ensuring safer workplace conditions for medical providers.

The event reflects ongoing efforts by state lawmakers to address critical healthcare challenges facing New Mexico, including physician shortages and patient safety concerns that have drawn increased attention in recent years.

To accommodate attendees, Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation will be available upon request. Community members can RSVP online at https://bit.ly/medmaltownhall.

Those attending should enter the Presbyterian Immanuel Nob Hill facility via the Carlisle Boulevard entrance. For more information about the town hall, contact Yolanda Lucero at Representative Anaya’s office at HD18.DLA@nmlegis.gov or 505-946-5618.

The information in this report was provided by the Office of State Rep. Marianna Anaya, which is responsible for its content.