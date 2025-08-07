Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01) announced legislation Thursday aimed at protecting the Social Security Administration from proposed federal cuts and policy changes under the Trump administration.

The “Hands Off Our Social Security Act” seeks to prevent reductions in Social Security Administration staffing, block the closure of field offices, and restrict access to beneficiaries’ personal data. The bill comes as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has signaled potential changes to Social Security operations.

“Social Security is one of the most successful social safety net programs in American history,” Stansbury said during a press conference in Albuquerque. “We must do everything we can to protect it, especially now, as we know, the current administration is openly talking about dismantling key pieces of social security and privatizing aspects of it.”

The proposed legislation also responds to recent Supreme Court rulings that have expanded DOGE’s access to Social Security information, according to Stansbury’s office.

John “JD” Doran, an AFSCME retiree and second vice president of the New Mexico Alliance, emphasized the economic impact of Social Security in the state.

“Social Security contributes more than three million dollars to New Mexico’s economy every month – that’s what keeps this state strong,” Doran said.

The announcement coincided with Honor Our Veterans Day of Action, with Stansbury highlighting how Social Security changes could affect military veterans. Gary Brault, a U.S. Army veteran, expressed concerns about potential cuts.

“Social security is pretty much a lifesaver for us, because without the VA benefits, we would be paying out for Medicare B premiums, which are not cheap,” Brault said. “I hope it doesn’t go away because that would really hurt.”

According to data provided by Stansbury’s office, approximately 468,030 New Mexicans receive monthly Social Security benefits. This includes 345,706 retired workers, 54,280 disabled workers and 28,994 children.

The congresswoman’s office indicated the bill aims to maintain what they describe as the “integrity, accessibility and public ownership” of the Social Security Administration.

The proposed legislation comes amid broader discussions in Washington about federal spending and government efficiency initiatives championed by the Trump administration.