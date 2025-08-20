The League of Women Voters of New Mexico criticized the resignations of two Democratic legislators from a state redistricting task force, saying their departure reflects an “unwillingness to engage in dialogue on critical issues.”

Sen. Harold Pope and Rep. Cristina Parajón resigned from the 2025 Redistricting Task Force on Monday, in a move Republican Sen. Jay Block called “obvious political posturing.”

The task force was established to address redistricting concerns and provide “a constructive path to address these challenges,” the league said in its statement.

“We are disappointed that Senator Pope and Representative Parajón have resigned,” the League of Women Voters of New Mexico said in a press release on Wednesday. “Refusal to participate reflects a troubling unwillingness to engage in dialogue on critical issues.”

Parajón, who represents House District 25, said in her resignation letter that “fairness is not asking one side to play a professional baseball game with wiffle ball bats.” She called for federal legislation to create uniform redistricting rules across all states.

“We need the Freedom to Vote Act; we need the John Lewis Voting Rights Act; we need to reverse Rucho v. Common Cause; and we need every single state, whether Republican or Democrat, to play by the same fair rules,” Parajón wrote in her resignation letter.

The task force is co-chaired by retired New Mexico Court of Appeals Chief Judges Roderick Kennedy and Linda Vanzi. In response to the resignations, the judges said they intend to continue leading the group and remain “committed to focusing our attention on the issues of fair redistricting and public trust in the process, as a matter of principle.”

“I cannot in good conscience continue serving under a framework that places rules and restrictions on New Mexico while states like Texas, Ohio, and Missouri are allowed to gerrymander maps with impunity,” Pope wrote in his resignation letter.

The league described gerrymandering as “voter suppression and a violation of ‘one person, one vote.'” While congressional redistricting typically receives more attention, the organization emphasized that reform is “equally vital for state offices.”