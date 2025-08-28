The New Mexico State Land Office will hold a public hearing Sept. 30 to gather feedback on proposed changes to state rules governing geothermal energy leases, officials announced Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Morgan Hall in the State Land Office building at 310 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe, according to a news release from the agency.

The proposed rule would replace existing regulations for developing geothermal resources and is designed to align with recent legislative changes while modernizing the lease approval process, the agency said.

“New Mexico’s geothermal industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years—with the perfect combination of prime geology, technical expertise and a supportive regulatory environment,” New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a statement. “We need to be ready to meet the growing demand for clean, sustainable energy.”

The rule change comes amid increasing demand for renewable energy sources, including geothermal power, officials said.

Written public comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by email to SLO-INFO@nmslo.gov by Sept. 26, according to the land office. The hearing is open to the public and media.

The State Land Office’s general counsel will oversee the proceedings. Notice of the hearing has been posted on the agency’s website, the New Mexico Sunshine Portal and at state land office locations.

The proposed changes affect rule 19.2.7 of the New Mexico Administrative Code, which governs how the state issues leases for geothermal development on state lands.