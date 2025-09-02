New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an agreement Tuesday with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to establish a four-year, $120 million partnership aimed at advancing quantum computing technology.

The Quantum Frontier Project will determine whether utility-scale quantum computing can be achieved by 2033, according to the governor’s office. The initiative is part of DARPA’s broader Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which seeks to test and validate emerging quantum technologies.

“Quantum computing may prove to be the most consequential technology of this century for national security and breakthrough innovations,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “New Mexico, having once pioneered applied physics, is excited to partner with DARPA on the QBI program to stay at the forefront of frontier technology.”

The partnership will leverage the state’s universities, private companies and national laboratories, including Sandia and Los Alamos, to expand research and testing efforts. DARPA and New Mexico may each contribute up to $120 million over the four years, with investments directed toward research, infrastructure and verification efforts.

Joe Altepeter, QBI program manager, said New Mexico joins Illinois and Maryland in partnerships with the federal agency’s quantum benchmarking program.

“We are eager to leverage new facilities and expertise as we test and evaluate claims from a number of quantum computing companies about their progress in building a useful quantum computer,” Altepeter said.

Economic Development Secretary Rob Black said the agreement positions New Mexico to lead in emerging technologies.

“Quantum computing means jobs, innovation, and a stronger economy for our state, and we intend to seize this moment in the global race,” Black said.

The announcement comes as New Mexico expands its quantum sector presence. Last month, the state selected Roadrunner Venture Studios to deploy $25 million for quantum innovation and commercialization. Albuquerque is hosting IEEE Quantum Week this week, bringing together scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs focused on quantum technology.