In a rare bi-partisan challenge to the Trump administration’s people and policy, voices were raised and tensions flared in a three-hour U.S. Senate hearing Thursday featuring U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In addition to being challenged by Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Bill Cassidy, both physicians, over the recent firing of the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and restrictions on the latest Covid-19 vaccine, New Mexico’s Sen. Ben Ray Luján sparred with Kennedy over the role of non-medical staff to review medical studies.

During a particularly tense moment when both Luján and Kennedy were speaking over each other, Kennedy fired at Luján, “You are speaking gibberish.”

Luján quipped back that perhaps he should slow down so the secretary could “understand me through my New Mexico accent.”

Watch the exchange from C-SPAN (the testy exchange over language occurs in the final minute).

After the testy exchange, Luján concluded his remarks with this observation: “I’m going to pray for you, Secretary Kennedy. I hope we do better. I want you to do better. But today was a failure for you, man.”