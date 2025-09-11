The Trump administration is illegally withholding more than $410 billion in federal funding from communities nationwide, according to an updated tracker released by Democratic lawmakers that chronicles what they call an unprecedented assault on congressional spending authority.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said that President Donald Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought are “brazenly violating federal laws” by freezing, canceling or slow-walking funds that Congress has appropriated for programs ranging from K-12 education to medical research to disaster relief.

“This is a profound betrayal of communities in every corner of the country who were promised these funds,” Luján said in a statement. “Blocking these investments has real, harmful consequences – stripping vital resources from families, farmers, children, small businesses and Native communities.”

The tracker, compiled by Democratic staffs of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, details funding being held up across dozens of programs as of Sept. 8. The lawmakers warn that billions of dollars in funding are set to expire at month’s end unless action is taken.

According to the tracker, the administration has frozen or delayed funding for:

K-12 schools for teacher training and student outcome improvements

National Institutes of Health research into Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and other conditions

Mental health services and substance abuse treatment

Public safety programs, including COPS grants and domestic violence prevention

Agricultural support for farmers and rural communities

Housing assistance programs

Higher education funding, including support for historically Black colleges and universities

Transportation infrastructure projects

Veterans Affairs hospitals

International security efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking

The tracker was first released in April, showing at least $430 billion in blocked funding, followed by a June update cataloging over $425 billion. While some funding has been released following public pressure, and other investments were rescinded through Republican legislation, the latest update shows the administration continuing to withhold a vast array of programs.

The Democratic lawmakers said many programs that typically would have distributed fiscal year 2025 funds by now have not moved any money and in some cases have not even opened funding applications.

“It’s time for both parties to stand up to the president and ensure the administration follows the law and releases the funds owed to hardworking families,” Luján said.

The tracker acknowledges it is not exhaustive and represents a minimum estimate of frozen funding. It notes that courts have ordered the Trump administration to release funding for some programs, but the administration is actively fighting those orders in court.

The lawmakers also criticized the administration for what they called a lack of transparency, saying Trump’s team has failed to respond to congressional oversight requests, refused to answer press questions, and temporarily took down a required OMB website detailing spending decisions until ordered by a federal court to restore it.

Previous updates are available: April 29 update, June 3 update, and September 8 update.