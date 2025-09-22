A retired Albuquerque Police detective and two-time candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives will challenge Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-NM-02, next year in a key congressional swing district.

Punch Bowl News reported last week that Gregory Cunningham is mulling a run for the Republican nomination to take on Vasquez in 2026. On Monday, Paul Smith, an advisor to Cunningham, confirmed that Cunningham plans to get into the race.

“He has decided to run and will be making an announcement soon,” Smith told New Mexico Political Report in a text message conversation.

In a written statement provided by Smith, Cunningham stated that, as a Marine Corps combat veteran and former law enforcement officer, he is disappointed that the state continues to deal with high rates of crime and poverty, as well as a broken education system. He also accuses Vasquez and what Cunningham described as “far left Democrats” of failing New Mexicans.

“I look forward to sharing my positive vision for New Mexico’s Second Congressional District and, with faith in God, doing my part to serve our communities,” Cunningham said in the statement.

Cunningham made two unsuccessful bids to unseat state Rep. Joy Garrett, D-Albuquerque, in House District 29, first in 2022 and then again in 2024, ultimately losing by 6% and 8%, respectively. Cunningham will be the second Republican to officially enter the race. Eddy Aragon, a radio talk show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate, announced earlier this year that he will seek the Republican nomination in next year’s June primary election.

Vasquez, 41, officially launched his reelection campaign this weekend in the 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses Albuquerque’s west side and much of southern New Mexico. In 2022, Vasquez unseated Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02) by 1,350 votes after the boundaries of the district were redrawn as part of the decennial redistricting process. He defeated Herrell again last November 52%-48% — 11,032 votes — even as Trump carried the district by two points.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which are the campaign fundraising arms of their respective parties, have each made the district a high priority in the 2026 election cycle. Political observers, such as the Cook Political Report, have categorized the district as a toss-up contest, meaning that either party has a good chance of ultimately winning the seat.