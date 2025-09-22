New Mexico’s methane regulations have reduced oil and gas facility emissions in the Permian Basin by half compared to neighboring Texas while generating $152 million for the state, according to satellite data released Monday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The findings, announced during U.S. Climate Week, show New Mexico’s methane intensity at 1.2% compared to Texas’s 3.1% in the Delaware sub-basin, according to nine satellite observations collected during 2024-2025. Methane intensity measures the amount of natural gas that escapes during production relative to total output.

Despite oil and gas production increasing more than 100% in New Mexico’s portion of the Permian Basin since 2020 — compared to about 20% in Texas — overall methane intensity has declined significantly in New Mexico, state officials said.

The methane captured in New Mexico is valued at $125 million in additional natural gas production and $27 million in tax and royalty revenue, according to the governor’s office.

“New Mexico’s methane regulations demonstrate that we can lead the nation in both energy production and environmental stewardship,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These smart environmental policies generate revenue for our state while protecting our air and fighting climate change.”

New Mexico enacted comprehensive methane rules in 2021 that Texas lacks, according to state officials. The regulations require operators to minimize venting and flaring, use cleaner air-driven equipment, conduct regular leak detection and repair, and develop gas capture infrastructure.

James C. Kenney, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department, said the numbers show that science-based environmental regulations deliver economic benefits.

“New Mexico’s methane rules demonstrate that protecting air quality and reducing emissions protect New Mexicans and strengthen our energy sector,” Kenney said in a press release.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, according to climate scientists.

Jon Goldstein, associate vice president for Energy Transition at Environmental Defense Fund, said the satellite data provides evidence that methane regulations are cost-effective.

“New Mexico’s success under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s leadership demonstrates that cutting methane pollution and waste delivers economic benefits while protecting air quality and our climate,” Goldstein said.

The findings result from technology developed by MethaneSAT, a subsidiary of Environmental Defense Fund supported by the Bezos Earth Fund. An interactive website at www.methanesat.org provides a detailed analysis of the satellite findings.

The $125 million in captured natural gas represents energy that would otherwise be wasted, with additional tax and royalty revenue flowing to state programs and local communities, according to the governor’s office.