Nearly 400 teachers working in New Mexico classrooms will receive student loan forgiveness this year through the state’s Teacher Loan Repayment Program, officials announced.

The state awarded funding to 387 new teachers, adding to the 529 educators already receiving benefits through the program, which launched in 2013 to attract more teachers to the state.

The program offers licensed New Mexico teachers up to $6,000 annually in student loan repayment in exchange for a two-year commitment to teach in a New Mexico school. It targets educators working in high-need schools and subject areas, including STEM, career technical education, bilingual and early childhood education, special education and schools serving students from low-income families.

“New Mexico teachers dedicate their careers to helping students reach their full potential — and they deserve the same support from us,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a press release. “Expanding this program means more educators can focus on teaching, not worrying about looming student debt.”

The program is supported by a $4.92 million appropriation for fiscal year 2026 and continues to expand in response to demand for qualified teachers.

Secretary of Public Education Mariana Padilla said the debt relief lifts a burden from dedicated educators. “This investment honors their commitment, strengthens our schools and reaffirms that when we support our teachers, we support every student’s future,” she said in the release.

More information is available at hed.nm.gov or by calling the state’s Financial Aid Help Line at 1-800-279-9777.