Who says every vote doesn’t count? 34 races that were on the ballot on Nov. 3 that do not yet have clear winners and must undergo a statewide automatic recount after candidates and ballot questions came within ½ percent of each other on Election Day, including several where just one vote makes the difference.

Torrance County has three races where ballots were to be recounted on Tuesday; however, the proceedings were rescheduled due to weather conditions for Thursday. The results of the recount were not immediately available at deadline.

In the race for Estancia mayor, unofficial results from the website of the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office showed candidate Runnel Lee Riley edging out incumbent Nathan Dial and write-in challenger Boyd Vardy by five votes. Riley received 68 votes while Dial and Vardy each garnered 63 votes. Election workers set up a voting center in Sandoval County, New Mexico in 2025 / Roberto Rosales for NM.news

A four-way race for a seat on the Estancia Municipal School District Board will undergo an automatic recount. Unofficial results from the election showed Jonathan Barela leading Lee Widner, 373 votes to 307. Incumbent Heather Marie Hedges had finished with 257 votes and Ron Hubbard with 237 votes.

A four-way race for a seat on the Moriarty City Council is also heading for a recount. Unofficial results in that contest showed Kenneth Snow received 141 votes, while Robin Spalding and Robert Ortiz received 122 votes and 118 votes, respectively. Maggie Jane Gipson rounded out the field with 96 votes.

On Tuesday, Torrance County was scheduled to conduct its recount, but it was delayed after the county clerk’s office staff were sent home due to inclement weather, an administrative assistant who worked in the office said to New Mexico Political Report.

In addition to Estancia, unofficial results show that mayoral races in Des Moines, Maxwell, Jal and Tatum will undergo recounts. Ballots will also be recounted in elections across the state for 14 municipal council seats,10 school board positions, three municipal judgeships, a tax increment development director in Taos and for a mill levy in Grants.

The State Canvass Board, which consists of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Dave Thomson, chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, authorized officials to conduct the recounts when they convened on Nov. 25 to certify the results in most contests. The recount must be conducted by local election officials before Dec. 11, when the Canvass Board is scheduled to meet and certify the winners in those races.

Under state law, automatic recounts occur in local elections when the margin between the two candidates is 1% or less. They also occur when the outcome of a ballot question is 0.5% or less. If the outcome of a recount results in a tie, state law dictates that the winner of that election is decided “by lot,” which can mean a card game, coin toss or drawing straws.

One of the closest elections undergoing a recount is in Lea County, where Isabella Nicole Olivas Sanchez led Marilyn Burns 103-102 in the Tatum mayor’s race. In Union County, the mayoral race in Des Moines was also close in Des Moines, where Jonathan Thomas Valdez led Jeffery Valdez 32-29. The election for municipal judge in Dexter was also close, with Charles McClain receiving 63 votes compared to 60 for Bill Wells.