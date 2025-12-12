U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., visited the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 6 to assess the impact of federal budget cuts and staffing shortages on the site.

Vasquez met with Deputy Refuge Manager Bernard Lujan, refuge staff and leadership from the Friends of the Bosque to discuss operational challenges facing the 57,000-acre refuge, according to a press release from the congressman’s office.

During a tour of the refuge’s North Loop, the group discussed a decade-long decline in staffing that has left the refuge with 10 employees. Additionally, the release stated that budget cuts have reduced the refuge’s funding from $2 million to $1.4 million. U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, left, visited the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 6 to assess the impact of federal budget cuts and staffing shortages on the site. (Courtesy photo)

“Bosque del Apache is a place unlike any other in southern New Mexico — it’s a haven for migrating waterfowl and a huge economic engine for Socorro and its neighboring communities,” Vasquez said in a statement. “That’s why I’m deeply concerned by recent cuts to the Wildlife Refuge system, which have put an enormous strain on the staff who manage these places for the public.”

The visit also addressed the cancellation of the annual Festival of the Cranes. According to the release, the event typically generates between $2 million and $3 million in revenue for Socorro County. The refuge contributes an estimated $15.8 million to $17 million to the local economy annually.

Vasquez, who serves as co-chair of the Wildlife Refuge Caucus, highlighted his legislative efforts to support public lands, including the founding of the bipartisan Public Lands Caucus earlier this year. The release noted that Vasquez recently worked to prevent the sale of public lands proposed in a Republican reconciliation bill.

“Our public land agencies must be well-staffed and well-managed for the benefit of rural economies and all Americans,” Vasquez said. “Once we lose these places and the integrity of their management, we can’t get them back. We must protect our public lands at all costs.”