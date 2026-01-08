Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed former Lincoln County Commissioner Rex Wilson to represent Senate District 33 Thursday, filling a seat that had been vacant for more than two months.

Wilson, a Republican from Ancho, will assume the seat previously held by Nicholas Paul, who resigned in late 2024, citing health concerns.

The appointment comes just less than two weeks before the start of the 2026 legislative session and days ahead of a critical Jan. 12 deadline for capital outlay requests.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the people of Senate District 33,” Wilson said in a statement. “I look forward to getting meaningful things done for my fellow community members and the citizens of our Great State of New Mexico.”

Wilson served as a Lincoln County commissioner from 1997 to 2003 and brings extensive experience in healthcare administration and rural development. He worked for 18 years as a healthcare administrator, including a role as southern region director for Presbyterian Medical Services, where he oversaw programs in Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties.

A multigenerational rancher, Wilson was named the 2017 Cattleman of the Year by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association. He also founded Camp Sierra Blanca at Fort Stanton, described as a nationally recognized alternative education program for at-risk youth.

Under state law, when a legislative seat becomes vacant, county commissioners in each county within the district submit a name to the governor, who must select from the list. Wilson was among eight applicants for the position, according to one release.

Senate District 33 encompasses parts of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties and has approximately 33,750 registered voters. Wilson will serve until a successor is elected in November 2026.

“Rex’s contributions in the Legislature will benefit every New Mexican and he will make a great addition to our New Mexico Senate Republican Caucus,” Senate Republican Leader Bill Sharer said.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela called Wilson’s appointment timely, saying he “will bring valuable insight to the Legislature” at “one of the most critical moments in our state’s history.”

The Republican Party had criticized the timing of the appointment in a statement released Tuesday before Wilson was named. Executive Director Leticia Muñoz said the delay put the district at a disadvantage, particularly regarding the capital outlay deadline.

“By not having representation in the State Senate, the people of SD-33 risk important local projects being left out of final budget bills for key infrastructure building,” Muñoz said in the Jan. 6 statement.