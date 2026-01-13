Rep. Gabe Vasquez voted Friday in favor of a bill to lower costs of manufactured housing — a critical role in New Mexico, where one in six of the households are mobile homes, according to a news release.

The Affordable HOMES Act — or House Resolution 5184 — restores exclusive authority to regulate energy standards for manufactured housing to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, repealing the Department of Energy’s 2022 regulations, according to the release.

“I support this bill to cut red tape and stop costs from being passed on to customers, and I will always work to keep mobile homes within reach for those who rely on them most,” Vasquez said in the release.

Under the bill, the Department of Energy can provide recommendations for revisions to energy conservation standards applicable to manufactured housing.

The bill passed the House and was referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.