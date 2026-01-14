New Mexico officials will hold a series of public forums across the state to gather input on the development of the state’s first Comprehensive Energy Transition Strategy.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced Tuesday it will host seven forums at locations statewide, with each focused on how individual regions can contribute to and benefit from the transition to a clean energy economy.

The first forum is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs.

“These public policy forums are a transparent way to get New Mexicans involved in planning for a sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy future for our state,” said Acting EMNRD Secretary Erin Taylor.

The Hobbs forum will examine how stakeholders can use innovation, infrastructure, investment and incentives to electrify oil and gas operations in the Permian region while maintaining reliable and affordable energy service, strengthening the workforce and reducing emissions.

The forums will bring together residents, community leaders, workers and businesses to develop policy solutions reflecting local priorities. Input from the sessions will inform state policy decisions affecting energy reliability, economic opportunity and quality of life.

New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center is facilitating the forums, which are part of a legislatively funded project that launched in May 2025. The strategy aims to position New Mexico as a leader in the national and global energy transition.

The complete schedule includes:

Forums on reliable energy delivery and emission reductions in Hobbs on Jan. 28

Grid resilience and buildout in Farmington on Feb. 11

Rural and tribal land electrification in Española on Feb. 25

The future of transportation in Sunland Park on March 11

Energy efficiency and incentives in Albuquerque on March 25

Geothermal energy through innovation in Gallup on April 8

Critical data for the energy transition in Santa Fe on April 22