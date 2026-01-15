Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., joined five Senate Democrats in introducing legislation Thursday that would redirect nearly $75 billion from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to local law enforcement agencies.

The PUBLIC SAFETY Act would reallocate funds enacted under legislation signed into law in July 2025. The proposal would not affect ICE’s regular appropriations, leaving the agency with what sponsors describe as historically normal funding levels for traditional immigration enforcement.

“New Mexicans deserve to be safe in their communities,” Heinrich said in a statement. “We’ve seen how this administration has chosen to use these funds to weaponize ICE against our communities — and that doesn’t make anyone safer.”

The bill would transfer $29.85 billion to the COPS Hiring Program to fund more than 200,000 local police officers nationwide. Another $45 billion would go to the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program, which supports law enforcement, prosecution, courts and crime prevention at state and local levels.

U.S. Sen Martin Heinrich at the Placitas Winery in 2024. (Jesse Jones) nm.news

The legislation would also waive the COPS program’s 25% cost-share requirement for small local and tribal law enforcement agencies.

Heinrich, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said ICE has lowered training and hiring standards under the Trump administration, putting “undertrained and unvetted agents on the streets.” He added that ICE recruitment efforts have targeted local police departments, threatening to deplete already understaffed forces. University of New Mexico students attend a campuswide walkout to demand ICE stays off campus in April in front of Scholes Hall. (Roberto E. Rosales) Roberto E. Rosales / City Desk ABQ

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is leading the bill, which is also cosponsored by Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Michael Bennet of Colorado.

Heinrich has previously challenged ICE actions he characterized as wrongful searches and harassment of tribal members and DACA recipients. He also condemned a Supreme Court decision lifting restrictions on racial profiling by federal immigration officers in the Los Angeles area.