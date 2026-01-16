With flu season ramping up in New Mexico, state health officials say now is the time to get vaccinated. This is especially the case for young children, older adults, and anyone with underlying health conditions.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is urging residents to get their annual flu shot as cases rise statewide and nationally. According to NMDOH data, emergency room visits for flu-like illness have increased from 7.1% to 10.3% of all visits compared to the same time last year.

“It’s a bad flu year, with influenza activity very high in New Mexico and across the country,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist for NMDOH. He added that this season’s vaccine is “solidly effective” against circulating flu viruses, including newer strains.

The department recommends everyone aged 6 months and older get vaccinated each flu season, which typically runs from October to May. Vaccination is especially encouraged for higher-risk groups, including children under 5, pregnant people, adults 50 and older, those with chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes, immunocompromised individuals, and people living in long-term care facilities.

NMDOH also emphasized that the flu vaccine will remain covered by Medicare Part B, New Mexico Medicaid (Turquoise Care), and private insurance. For children 18 and under, vaccinations are available through Vaccines for Children providers regardless of insurance status.

Residents can get flu shots at public health offices, which serve all children as well as uninsured or underinsured adults. Anyone who needs help scheduling an appointment can call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for assistance.