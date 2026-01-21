State Senator Heather Berghmans, a Democrat, represents Senate District 15 in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights. She has served since 2025



By State Senator Heather Berghmans — Despite being 36th in population, our state of New Mexico is the ninth-largest energy producer in the country. Around half of the energy that is generated here is exported, meaning that New Mexico energy production directly benefits the New Mexicans who use it and also provides significant economic growth for the state.

Clean energy production is particularly vital to our energy leadership, with New Mexico hosting part of the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history. While our state legislature recognizes that preventing further climate change is important, the priority must be to reduce costs. Fortunately, there is a path that achieves both goals. Permitting reform is absolutely essential to unlocking clean energy projects, as it will streamline and expedite approvals, cutting through unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, and unlock a cleaner, abundant future.

Despite the intense market pressure and available federal grants to develop clean energy in the state and nationwide, President Trump and the Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced the termination of over $7.5 billion in funds to 223 projects. This included $135 million for 10 energy projects in the Land of Enchantment. Ten more projects would significantly reduce energy costs; instead prices have jumped 8% this year, outpacing inflation.

In the near term, companies participating in these projects are still liable for paying their contractors. This means that they may be forced to raise rates to generate the necessary revenue. Clean energy projects were hit particularly hard: Solar Dynamics lost $3 million for a solar thermal project, and Pajarito Powder, LLC lost $10 million for a $13.2 million oxygen evolution reaction catalyst project and $8.5 million for an $11 million catalyst material manufacturing expansion.

Clean energy projects like these provide significant benefits for our state. Take solar energy, for example: the state’s Community Solar Program alone is expected to create 3,760 high-quality jobs across sectors and generate over $500 million in economic benefits over five years. Over 20 years, each of our state’s counties is expected to receive 117 new jobs and $15 million in economic output.

Similarly, wind energy is important in our state: the SunZia Wind and Transmission projects, combined, will deliver an estimated $8 billion in benefits to New Mexico and Arizona, more than 2,000 jobs during peak construction, and more than 150 permanent operational staff once construction is complete.

Projects like this are vital to New Mexico’s economy and overall well-being, making Trump’s termination of them particularly problematic. However, it also showcases why permitting reform is needed to speed up and ease approvals for even more clean energy developments.

An individual state’s well-being should never be a political chess piece.

Thankfully, U.S. Senator for New Mexico Martin Heinrich, who is also the Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is standing up for our state and what is right. He stated: “Donald Trump’s decision to cancel 223 energy projects in 21 states was nakedly political, unhinged, and unlawful. And now those cancelled energy projects have become the latest casualty of Trump’s vengeful attack on the American people.” He went on to note: “These are projects that Congress already approved and funded—projects that create jobs, lower electricity costs, and move our country forward. Instead of working to help our families and communities, the Trump Administration is tearing these projects down, driving up energy bills for families, and putting hardworking people in New Mexico and across the country out of work.”

Sen. Heinrich has long been a supporter of permitting reform, which will hasten project approvals, stop politically targeted funding cuts, and protect us from climate change. Renewable energy is the key to lower costs, higher reliability, and stronger economic outputs for New Mexico. It is only through continued research and investment into clean energy that we will be able to reap its full benefits. Sen. Heinrich has the future of New Mexico, our country, and the entire world in mind with his push to expand clean energy projects.

Share this story and start a conversation