The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently cited Banta Oilfield Services, Inc. for two serious safety violations after inspectors found that employees were exposed to flammable gas last summer while performing maintenance at an oilfield site near Eunice.

According to the citation issued by the department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau in late December, inspectors found that safety procedures weren’t properly followed while replacing a pressurized pipe section in June 2025.

Inspectors reported that the incident occurred when workers attempted to remove a nipple pipe section containing flammable gas that hadn’t been completely depressurized. State regulations require workers to follow lockout protocols that are designed to prevent the unexpected release of hazardous substances during maintenance and repair work, but inspectors said that wasn’t done. It’s unclear if any workers were injured during the incident.

The state classified both violations as serious, meaning there was a substantial chance that death or serious injury could have resulted from them. The first violation cited the company for failing to properly follow lockout procedures, while the second cited it for failing to fully relieve residual pressure after applying those procedures. Each violation carries a proposed penalty of $11,588, for a total of $23,176 in fines.

Banta Oilfield Services did not respond to a request for comment.