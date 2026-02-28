The United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran Saturday morning, prompting near universal condemnation from New Mexico’s elected members of Congress for President Trump’s action without Congressional approval, as is required by the Constitution.

Here’s what they had to say in their first comments following the news:

Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, had not released a statement as of mid-morning. We will update this report when we have more information.

Senator Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat:

Since taking office, President Trump has repeatedly lied to and defied the American people by launching unauthorized, illegal military attacks. This morning’s irresponsible strikes are no different. ?The terror the Iranian regime has inflicted across the Middle East has been a destabilizing force for decades. But we must also be clear-eyed about the consequences of needless escalation. Another war in the region puts American troops in danger and risks drawing the United States into a prolonged conflict. Congressional Republicans have blocked Congress from upholding its constitutional role and have denied the American people answers about President Trump’s illegal military actions, allowing the administration to act without oversight or accountability. Americans have made it clear they do not want to be dragged into another war by this President. In the buildup to this attack, President Trump has neither been straight with the American people nor presented a clear plan on what the Administration hopes to achieve by launching this illegal attack.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat representing New Mexico’s 1st District, has not released a statement as of mid-morning Saturday.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing New Mexico’s 2rd District:

I stand with the Iranian people who seek freedom from an oppressive regime, and we must remain clear-eyed that Iran should never be allowed to build and deploy a nuclear weapon. But this Administration’s unilateral military escalation doesn’t just risk the lives of our service members and a wider regional conflict — it also violates our Constitution, which grants the power to declare war to Congress, not any one President. From Venezuela to the Middle East, Americans have made it clear they are tired of their taxpayer dollars being used to fund endless conflicts overseas, and they want leadership focused on lowering costs, strengthening our economy, and delivering security and opportunity here at home — not dragging us into another prolonged conflict abroad. As a member of the House Armed Services committee, I demand transparency from this Administration as to what their long-term strategy is in Iran and how it serves our American interests.

Congresswoman Teresa Legér Fernandez, a Democrat representing New Mexico’s 3rd District:

Trump has proven, once again, that he can’t focus on what Americans need—which is to lower costs. Remember, Trump blew up the agreement that limited Iran’s ability to get nuclear weapons and claimed he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities last June. This is his third Iranian debacle without the support of Congress or the American people. While we all condemn the Iranian regime, the question is how much will this cost in American lives and resources?